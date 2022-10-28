BreakingNews
Dayton officers talk to man on bridge for 90 minutes, persuade him to climb back over railing
Best of Dayton 2022 winners: Auto

Local News
1 hour ago

We have our Best of Dayton winners for 2022.

Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 179 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.

Here are the winners and placers in the Auto category:

Winners

ContestWinner
Best Auto Sales StaffJeff Schmitt Auto Group
Best Auto SalvageBusy Bee Auto Parts & Towing
Best Autobody/Repair ShopGrismer Tire & Auto Service Center
Best Car WashFlying Ace Express Car Wash
Best Place for an Oil ChangeGrismer Tire & Auto Service Center
Best Place to Buy a 4 Wheeler/Side by SideJeff Schmitt Lawn & Motor Sports
Best Place to Buy a MotorcycleBuckeye Harley-Davidson
Best Place to Buy a New CarVoss Auto Network
Best Place to Buy a New TruckJeff Schmitt Auto Group
Best Place to Buy a Used Car/TruckVoss Auto Network
Best Place to Buy an RVGander RV of Huber Heights
Best Tire/Wheel DealerGrismer Tire & Auto Service Center

Winners and placers

Best Auto Sales Staff

First place: Jeff Schmitt Auto Group

www.jeffdeals.com

Second place: Wagner Subaru

5470 Intrastate Dr., Fairborn

Third place: Voss Chevrolet

100 Loop Rd., Washington Twp.

Best Auto Salvage

First place: Busy Bee Auto Parts & Towing

4309 Webster St., Dayton

Second place: LKQ Pick Your Part

4283 N. James H. McGee Blvd., Dayton

Third place: Redline Motorworks

3075 Wilmington Pike, Dayton

Best Autobody/Repair Shop

First place: Grismer Tire & Auto Service Center

Multiple area locations

Second place: Voss Collision Center and Body Shop

94 Loop Rd., Washington Twp.

Third place: Jeff Schmitt Auto Group

www.jeffdeals.com

Best Car Wash

First place: Flying Ace Express Car Wash

Multiple area locations

Second place: Mike’s Carwash

Multiple area locations

Third place: Soft Touch Car Wash Systems

11 West Whipp Rd., Centerville

Best Place for an Oil Change

First place: Grismer Tire & Auto Service Center

Multiple area locations

Second place: Valvoline Instant Oil Change

Multiple area locations

Third place: Voss Chevrolet

100 Loop Rd., Washington Twp.

Best Place to Buy a 4 Wheeler/Side by Side

First place: Jeff Schmitt Lawn & Motor Sports

2292 Yellow Brick Rd., Beavercreek

Second place: Honda Powersports of Troy

1640 W. Main St., Troy

Third place: Koenig Equipment

Multiple area locations

Best Place to Buy a Motorcycle

First place: Buckeye Harley-Davidson

7220 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton

Second place: Harley-Davidson of Xenia

1213 Cincinnati Ave., Xenia

Third place: Joe’s Cycle Shop, Inc. / Al’s Key Shop

3315 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton

Best Place to Buy a New Car

First place: Voss Auto Network

Multiple area locations

Second place: Jeff Schmitt Auto Group

Multiple area locations

Third place: Wagner Subaru

5470 Intrastate Dr., Fairborn

Best Place to Buy a New Truck

First place: Jeff Schmitt Auto Group

Multiple area locations

Second place: Voss Auto Network

Multiple area locations

Third place: White-Allen Chevrolet

442 N. Main St. Dayton

Best Place to Buy a Used Car/Truck

First place: Voss Auto Network

Multiple area locations

Second place: Jeff Schmitt Auto Group

Multiple area locations

Third place: White-Allen Chevrolet

442 N. Main St. Dayton

Best Place to Buy an RV

First place: Gander RV of Huber Heights

8001 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights

Second place: Lewis RV

4640 Linden Ave., Dayton

Third place: SVG Motors Beavercreek

3415 Seajay Dr., Beavercreek

Best Tire/Wheel Dealer

First place: Grismer Tire & Auto Service Center

Multiple area locations

Second place: Tire Discounters

Multiple area locations

Third place: Jamie’s Tire & Service Fairborn

31 S. Broad St., Fairborn

