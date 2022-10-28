BreakingNews
Dayton officers talk to man on bridge for 90 minutes, persuade him to climb back over railing
Best of Dayton 2022 winners: Retail

Local News
1 hour ago

We have our Best of Dayton winners for 2022.

Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 179 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.

Here are the winners and placers in the Retail category:

Winners

ContestWinner
Best Antique StoreAntiques Village
Best Appliance StoreLowe's Home Improvement
Best BoutiqueHeart Mercantile
Best Bridal ShopDavid's Bridal
Best Consignment ShopHome 2 Home Brand New & Consigned
Best FloristOberer's Flowers
Best Furniture StoreMorris Home Furniture and Mattress
Best Hardware Store/Home CenterHandyman Ace Hardware
Best JewelerBeavercreek Jewelers
Best Liquor StoreArrow Wine & Spirits
Best Place for Cell Phone RepairGem City Digital
Best Place to Buy a BicycleKettering Bike Shop
Best Place to Buy a MattressMattress Max
Best Place to Buy Children's ClothesOnce Upon A Child
Best Place to Buy Hunting SuppliesCabela's
Best Place to Buy Men's ClothesKohl's

Winners and placers

Best Antique Store

First place: Antiques Village

651 Lyons Rd., Washington Twp.

Second place: This Old Couch

3930 Dayton Xenia Rd., Beavercreek

Third place: New 2 U Vinyl & Vintage

611 S. Main St., Miamisburg

Best Appliance Store

First place: Lowe’s Home Improvement

Multiple area locations

Second place: Logan Master Appliance

2205 S. Smithville Rd., Kettering

Third place: Best Buy

Multiple area locations

Best Boutique

First place: Heart Mercantile

601 E. 5th St., Dayton

Second place: Blue Finery

219-221 Market St., Brookville

Third place: Theze Dealz-A Thrifty Boutique

3183 W. Siebenthaler Ave C, Dayton

Best Bridal Shop

First place: David’s Bridal

7-15 Prestige Plaza Dr., Miamisburg

Second place: Lillian’s Bridal

5763 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp.

Third place: Enchanted Bridal Couture

74 Magnolia Lane, Beavercreek

Best Consignment Shop

First place: Home 2 Home Brand New & Consigned

261 E. Alex Bell Rd., Centerville

Second place: Shop Hannah’s

124 Westpark Rd., Centerville

Third place: Feathers Vintage Clothing

440 E. 5th St., Dayton

Best Florist

First place: Oberer’s Flowers

1448 Troy St., Dayton

Second place: Furst The Florist & Greenhouses

1306 Troy St., Dayton

Third place: The Flowerman

70A Westpark Rd., Centerville

Best Furniture Store

First place: Morris Home Furniture and Mattress

Multiple area locations

Second place: Cedar Hill Furniture

960 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering

Third place: Big Sandy Superstore

Multiple area locations

Best Hardware Store/Home Center

First place: Handyman Ace Hardware

Multiple area locations

Second place: Menards

Multiple area locations

Third place: Greive Hardware

Multiple area locations

Best Jeweler

First place: Beavercreek Jewelers

1263 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek

Second place: James Free Jewelers

3100 Far Hills Ave., Kettering

Third place: Helzberg Diamonds

Multiple area locations

Best Liquor Store

First place: Arrow Wine & Spirits

Multiple area locations

Second place: Belmont Party Supply

2621 Smithville Rd., Dayton

Third place: Kettering Wine & Spirits

1218 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering

Best Place for Cell Phone Repair

First place: Gem City Digital

3150 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering

Second place: Apple Store

4422 Cedar Park Dr., Beavercreek

Third place: Batteries Plus Bulbs

Multiple area locations

Best Place to Buy a Bicycle

First place: Kettering Bike Shop

3120 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

Second place: K&G Bike Center

Multiple area locations

Third place: Creekside Cyclery

1271A N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek

Best Place to Buy a Mattress

First place: Mattress Max

Multiple area locations

Second place: Morris Home Furniture and Mattress

Multiple area locations

Third place: The Original Mattress Factory

Multiple area locations

Best Place to Buy Children’s Clothes

First place: Once Upon A Child

Multiple area locations

Second place: Target

Multiple area locations

Third place: Shop Hannah’s

124 Westpark Rd., Centerville

Best Place to Buy Hunting Supplies

First place: Cabela’s

5500 Cornerstone North Blvd.., Centerville

Second place: Olde English Outfitters

480 Ginghamsburg Rd., Tipp City

Third place: Rural King

Multiple area locations

Best Place to Buy Men’s Clothes

First place: Kohl’s

Multiple area locations

Second place: Von Maur

100 Magnolia Lane, Beavercreek

Third place: Price Stores

553 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Washington Twp.

