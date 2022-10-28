Best of Dayton 2022 winners: Beauty & Wellness

BreakingNews
We have our Best of Dayton winners for 2022.

Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 179 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.

Here are the winners and placers in the Beauty & Wellness category:

Winners

ContestWinner
Best AcupuncturistMisun Oh Acupuncture
Best Aesthetic ServicesSquare One Salon & Spa
Best BarberCenterville Barbers - A Little Off The Top
Best GymFemme Fatale Dayton
Best Hair Salon/StylistSquare One Salon & Spa
Best HypnotistMiami Valley Counseling & Hypnosis Center
Best Massage Therapists (tie for first)252 West Salon & MedSpa (tie for first)
Best Place to Get a ManicureSquare One Salon & Spa
Best SpaSquare One Salon & Spa
Best Tanning SalonBear Naked Tanning
Best Tattoo ArtistCaleb Neff, Blacklist Tattoo
Best Yoga/PilatesSpeakeasy Yoga

Winners and placers

Best Acupuncturist

First place: Misun Oh Acupuncture

503 Windsor Park Dr., Washington Twp.

Second place: KAM Medical Acupuncture

521 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering

Third place: AcuLife Acupuncture + Integrated Care

6700 Loop Rd., Building 4, Centerville

Best Aesthetic Services

First place: Square One Salon & Spa

Multiple area locations

Second place: Gem City Beauty

1100 Brown St., Dayton

Third place: The Salon on Rahn & Day Spa

30 W. Rahn Rd., Washington Twp.

Best Barber

First place: Centerville Barbers - A Little Off The Top

162 W. Franklin St., Centerville

Second place: Kettering Barber Company

3919 Marshall Rd., Kettering

Third place: Bellbrook Barber Co.

11 E. Franklin St., Bellbrook

Best Gym

First place: Femme Fatale Dayton

4623 Gateway Circle, Kettering

Second place: Kettering Fitness and Wellness Center

3351 Shroyer Rd., Kettering

Third place: Anytime Fitness

Multiple area locations

Best Hair Salon/Stylist

First place: Square One Salon & Spa

Multiple area locations

Second place: The Red Salon

5847 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp.

Third place: Rumours Hair Studio

2723 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Washington Twp.

Best Hypnotist

First place: Miami Valley Counseling & Hypnosis Center

1255 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek

Second place: Purna Devi Healing Arts

532 Buckeye St., Miamisburg

Best Massage Therapists

First place (tie): 252 West Salon & MedSpa

252 W. Franklin St., Centerville

First place (tie): Body Balance Massage & Skincare

4134 Linden Ave., Suite 203B, Dayton

Third place: Oriana Adam

3890 Indian Ripple Rd., Beavercreek

Best Place to Get a Manicure

First place: Square One Salon & Spa

Multiple area locations

Second place: 252 West Salon & MedSpa

252 W. Franklin St., Centerville

Third place: Venetian Nail Spa

4425 Walnut St., Beavercreek

Best Spa

First place: Square One Salon & Spa

Multiple area locations

Second place: Woodhouse Spa – Dayton

4412 Buckeye Lane, Beavercreek

Third place: 252 West Salon & MedSpa

252 W. Franklin St., Centerville

Best Tanning Salon

First place: Bear Naked Tanning

Multiple area locations

Second place: L.A. TAN

Multiple area locations

Third place: Elevate Esthetics

773 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Washington Twp.

Best Tattoo Artist

First place: Caleb Neff, Blacklist Tattoo

3856 Kemp Rd., Beavercreek

Second place: Dontae Foster

135 East 4th St., Dayton

Third place: Dustie Pitstick

www.instagram.com/mobunniemoproblems/

Best Yoga/Pilates

First place: Speakeasy Yoga

510 E. 3rd St., Dayton

Second place: Day Yoga Studio

Multiple area locations

Third place: Ignite Yoga

669 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Washington Twp.

