Biggby Coffee in Troy to open Tuesday, is owned by local chiropractors

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

They started purchasing real estate in the area to diversify what they do and provide another source of income for their family. Whitney recalled someone suggesting that they look into Biggby Coffee franchising and the rest is history.

The brand’s veteran-friendly model and health-conscious menu aligned with their lifestyle and values.

“I think something that drew us to the coffee business is that coffee is such a central piece of any type of gathering or socialization,” Whitney said.

What to expect

Biggby Coffee’s Troy location will open at 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 29. Customers can buy any hot or iced 24 oz. drink and get one free on opening day.

Other specials happening throughout the week include:

Wednesday, July 30: Any hot or iced 16 oz. specialty beverage is $1.99

Thursday, July 31: $1 from every drink sold will be donated to Isaiah’s Place Foster Care

The Fernandez family will celebrate the opening of the coffee shop at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 1 with a ribbon cutting. Free swag will be handed out, while supplies last, to those that purchase a specialty beverage.

Biggby Coffee offers made-from-scratch drinks such as cold brew, cappuccinos, hot, iced or frozen lattes, creme freezes, energy drinks with or without Red Bull and tea.

Whitney’s go-to beverage is the Hot Teddy Bear Latte featuring caramel and white chocolate. Juan likes the Hot Spicy Cinnamon Tea Latte made with almond milk.

Grab-and-go snacks are available as well including “bragel” sandwiches, donut holes, muffins and more.

Providing a positive experience

The Fernandez family is excited to provide 30 additional jobs to the Troy community.

“Biggby’s purpose is creating a life that you love, and so that’s our goal is to kind of be that stepping stone, that building block for their next adventure — whether they stay in coffee the rest of their life or they move on," Whitney said.

She is looking forward to giving people their first job and making it a positive experience.

Biggby Coffee strives to make sure every customer feels like they are valued through personalized customer service and consistent, high-quality beverages.

“We will see how this one goes and then lord willing, if it’s in his plans and we do have the opportunity, we may look into potentially expanding,” Juan said.

Juan and Whitney met while attending chiropractic school in Marietta, Ga. They have been married for 13 years and moved to Troy in 2016.

Whitney is a 2004 Troy Christian High School graduate. Juan grew up in Puerto Rico before moving to Pennsylvania at 13 years old.

Their chiropractic office has been in practice for almost nine years. Juan is a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves, while being in practice full-time. Whitney is a full-time mom, that homeschools their four kids.

MORE DETAILS

The Troy location is open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday with a drive-thru and walk-up window. Customers can place orders online. DoorDash is coming soon.

Biggby Coffee, headquartered in East Lansing, Mich., opened its first store in 1995. Today, the national coffee brand has more than 430 locations across 13 states.

For more information, visit biggby.com or the coffee shop’s Facebook or Instagram (@biggby_coffee_troy_oh) pages.