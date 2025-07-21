Centerville to charge $50 daily for unresolved property code violations

Centerville is introducing a new daily $50 reinspection fee for unresolved property code violations.

The city said the new fee, which goes into effect Aug. 14, is “an effort to strengthen neighborhood standards and encourage prompt upkeep” and part of a broader update to the city’s property maintenance code.

Centerville City Council voted unanimously to approve the changes following a public hearing July 14.

Examples of recent unresolved property violations include unregistered/junk cars, debris in yards, broken fences, downed trees and grass exceeding eight inches in height.

The city said the new fee is aimed at reinforcing the importance of timely action when code violations are found and to prevent repeat visits from code enforcement officers when property owners fail to comply

“This is not about collecting money, it is about getting issues fixed quickly,” Centerville Development Director Erik Collins said in a statement. “We are focused on protecting our neighborhoods and making sure Centerville stays clean, safe and well-maintained.”

Property owners will need to keep several things in mind to avoid extra fees and fines. Once the fees start next month, if a property owner is cited for a violation and doesn’t fix it by the deadline, the city can charge $50 for each day it remains unresolved.

If those fines remain unpaid, they will be added to a property tax bill through the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office.

The changes also stipulate that prairie grass and wildflowers can only cover up to 25% of a yard. They also provide a clearer definition of what constitutes prairie grass.

Finally, if the city has to step in and fix a problem itself, a property owner can be charged an $100 administrative fee for the extra work.

City Manager Wayne Davis said the vast majority of homeowners maintain their homes in “a neat and presentable manner consistent with city council’s vision,” but there are one-off properties that adversely affect the property values of a neighborhood and the overall quality of life of the people who live there.

“That puts a demand on our staff to routinely assess the upkeep and maintenance,” Davis said in a statement.

