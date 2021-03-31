X

Centerville’s Yankee Trace clubhouse, restaurant reopening targeted

The clubhouse at Centerville’s The Golf Club at Yankee Trace – the focus of Phase II of a renovation project - is schedule to reopen in mid-April, according to the city. NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF
Local News | 1 hour ago
By Nick Blizzard

CENTERVILLE — Renovations at Centerville’s The Golf Club at Yankee Trace will keep many indoor services off limits until mid-April, according to the city.

The clubhouse ballroom, restaurant and main restrooms will not reopen to the public until then as the second phase of a $1.8 million renovation is being completed, said Project Manager Kate Bostdorff, the city’s communications director.

The pro shop remains open with food and beverages available on a limited basis at a restaurant service window, she said.

Customers can use staff restrooms as necessary or those on the course, Bostdorff added.

The project is the first significant renovation at the 150-acre, city-owned site at 10000 Yankee St. The 32,000-square-foot clubhouse and the rear patio are the focus of the work to modernize the 26-year-old structure and make it more appealing to a wider variety of events and business gatherings, Centerville officials have said.

The clubhouse will host a wedding event April 10, but is not expected to not reopen until “after the second week of April,” Bostdorff said.

