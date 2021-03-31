Centerville’s Yankee Trace clubhouse, restaurant reopening targeted

CENTERVILLE — Renovations at Centerville’s The Golf Club at Yankee Trace will keep many indoor services off limits until mid-April, according to the city.
The clubhouse ballroom, restaurant and main restrooms will not reopen to the public until then as the second phase of a $1.8 million renovation is being completed, said Project Manager Kate Bostdorff, the city’s communications director.
The pro shop remains open with food and beverages available on a limited basis at a restaurant service window, she said.
Customers can use staff restrooms as necessary or those on the course, Bostdorff added.
The project is the first significant renovation at the 150-acre, city-owned site at 10000 Yankee St. The 32,000-square-foot clubhouse and the rear patio are the focus of the work to modernize the 26-year-old structure and make it more appealing to a wider variety of events and business gatherings, Centerville officials have said.
The clubhouse will host a wedding event April 10, but is not expected to not reopen until “after the second week of April,” Bostdorff said.