CEO of local company authors book on achieving success in business

The head of a local business tech company recently released a book aimed at at helping new professionals develop better organization, communication and people skills.

The content of “Your Good Work Habits Toolbox: Crafting the Skills Now That Will Transform Your Career and Elevate Your Organizational Value,” by 3D Cloud by Marxent CEO Beck Besecker, comes from a series of development and training sessions that the company created for employees over the last decade, Besecker said.

It took about a year to re-write the content and prepare the book for publication by Amplify Publishing, Besecker said. The book was released June 5 and is available at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. It also is being distributed to local book stores.

“The book is a series of frameworks employees can use to improve their personal processes, communication skills, and people skills,” he said. “As I share in the book, there are a number of skill sets that make employees great that aren’t taught in school and must be learned on the job through mentorship and experience.”

Besecker said he wrote “Your Good Work Habits Toolbox” to give back to the mentors who were generous to him and to memorialize his experience for his twin sons, both of whom will be entering the workforce in a few years. He also wrote it to help younger employees improve their chances at a successful career, “especially in our new work world where it is really hard to get good mentorship when working from home.”

From 1999 to 2006, Besecker was the founder and CEO of Copient, which was acquired by NCR. He then served as chief development officer at Catalina Marketing from 2006 to 2011. Besecker and his brother Barry grew up on a farm in Ohio’s Darke County. They co-founded 3D Cloud by Marxent in 2011 and Barry serves as chief technology officer.

The company, which is backed by Dan Gilbert of Rocket Companies, is the leading 3D design and visualization platform for home goods companies, Besecker said. Clients include Lowe’s, Macy’s, Wayfair, Ashley, La-Z-Boy, MillerKnoll and many more leading retailers and brands.

To find a publisher for the book, Besecker turned to good friend, Josh Linkner, “who is a best-selling author many times over,” he said.

“He was very helpful in finding a publisher relatively quickly,” Besecker said.

Besecker said it was important for him to write “Your Good Work Habits Toolbox” to help others.

“Early in our careers, most of us think about our own success,” he said. “The older you get you realize that success is a lot more fun when shared. Seeing employees grow in their jobs, support their families and give back to their communities is fun and rewarding.”