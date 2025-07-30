County cancels job creation program funding round, shifts money to food bank

The Montgomery County commission canceled the 2025 Economic Development/Government Equity fall funding cycle and will instead shift $1 million to the region’s foodbank.
“We feel like this is a time to address one of our greatest community needs,” said Commission President Judy Dodge. “The Foodbank, Inc. serves people with food insecurity, both through pantry support and direct customer support. It is critical that this organization receive funding now for the people who need it most.”
Montgomery County has awarded grants through the ED/GE program since 1992. County officials canceled the spring funding cycle this year, citing “federal and state budget uncertainties.”
The Foodbank, Inc. works with more than 110 local partners such as food pantries, community kitchens and shelters to get food where it is needed most.
This is a developing story. Dayton Daily News will provide more details as they become available.
