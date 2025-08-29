Court ruling secures RTA bus passes for Dayton students through 2026

The case is scheduled to resume in court in September 2026, he said.

Lawrence said the district is grateful to its parents, staff, students and community members for their ongoing support throughout the process.

“We’d like to especially thank the parents and community members who took time out of their day to attend and testify at the hearing in Columbus,” he said in a statement. “Thanks to this decision, all DPS students in grades 9-12 will continue to have reliable access to transportation through RTA.”

Lawrence said September 2026 “will be here before we know it,” and that DPS looks forward to holding strategy meetings with the community to prepare for the next court hearing.

On Aug. 18, the court provided a weeklong, temporary extension.

Under House Bill 96, the state’s most recent budget bill, DPS students could not transfer through the downtown Dayton Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority bus hub using passes that had been purchased by DPS.

The law followed the death of Alfred Hale III, a Dunbar High School senior who was killed on his way to school in April near the downtown bus hub.

The Dayton Public School board of education sued the state in August to stop enforcement of the law.

Reporting by Staff Writer Eileen McClory was included in this report.