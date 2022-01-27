COVID hospitalizations show early signs of decrease in West Central, Southwest Ohio

The Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association reported Thursday that five out of six people who died from COVID in area hospitals were unvaccinated.

Since Jan. 1, 2021, 55,481 people in Ohio who were not fully vaccinated were hospitalized with COVID as well as 3,372 fully-vaccinated people, accoriding to the state health department.

In the last day Ohio added 446 hospitalizations and 47 ICU admissions. The state is averaging 376 COVID hospitalizations a day and 33 ICU admissions a day in the past three weeks.

For the first time since October, Ohio’s COVID transmission rate decreased. The state reported 1,582 COVID cases per 100,000 people over two weeks, according to the state health department. Last Thursday, Ohio had 2,154.8 cases per 100,000 people. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines a high transmission rate as 100 cases per 100,000 people.

According to ODH, local counties are reporting the following transmission rates:

Clark County: 2,532 COVID cases per 100,000 people

Warren County: 2,373.4 COVID cases per 100,000 people

Montgomery County: 2,316 COVID cases per 100,000 people

Darke County: 2,383.2 COVID cases per 100,000 people

Butler County: 2,254 COVID cases per 100,000 people

Miami County: 2,194.7 COVID cases per 100,000 people

Greene County: 2,124.2 COVID cases per 100,000 people

Champaign County: 2,113.9 COVID cases per 100,000 people

Preble County: 1,795.4 COVID cases per 100,000 people

More than 12,000 COVID cases were reported on Thursday. In the past 21 days, Ohio is averaging 20,034 cases a day.

At least 61% of Ohioans have started the COVID-19, including 71.28% of adults and 65.06% of those 5 and older. About 56% of the state’s population, including 65.91% of adults and 59.76% of people 5 and older, have finished the vaccine.