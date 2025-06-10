Dayton-area housing market shows steady price growth amid slower sales in early 2025

Although transaction volume decreased, total sales price reached $1.11 billion, marking a 5.8% drop from last year’s $1.18 billion. However, property values continued to strengthen, year-to-date, the median sale price climbed 6.40% to $239,400, while the average sales price increased 4% to $278,196.

“Although year-to-date numbers reflect a slower start to 2025, largely influenced by seasonal weather and rate sensitivity, the Dayton market is showing strength where it matters most: price stability and value growth,” Dayton Realtors President Kelly McCormick told this news outlet. “Median and average home prices continue to rise, showing 4% year over year, suggesting demand remains intact and inventory remains tight.”

April’s performance reinforced the market’s resilience.

The month recorded 1,239 transactions, just slightly lower (by 1.2%) than the 1,254 recorded in April 2024. Despite the small decline in transactions, total sales volume grew 3.45% to $345.5 million in April of this year from $333.9 million in April 2024.

The median sale price surged 8.9% to $245,000, while the average sale price increased 4.7% to $278,855, underscoring the continued rise in home values.

According to Dayton Realtors, the latest monthly data reflects “a resilient market trending upward.”

McCormick said that this signals optimism for a stronger second quarter, as improving weather conditions encourage more buyers to return to the market.

“Let’s wait and see,” she said. “Price is the stronger indicator to me to reflect a strong home-selling market trend.”

Total active inventory stood at 1,677 homes, representing 1.3 months’ supply based on April’s pace of sales. Industry experts typically consider three months of inventory as a balanced market.

During the first four months of 2025, home sales in Ohio totaled 36,520, a 2.2% decrease from the 37,329 homes sold during the same period in 2024. The average sales price during this time reached $288,605, a 5.8% increase from the $272,686 recorded a year ago.

In Ohio, home sales in April 2025 reached 11,434, a 2.3% increase from the 11,178 home sales recorded during the month a year ago. The average sales price across Ohio in April reached $297,453, a 4.4% increase from the $284,939 mark posted in April 2024.

Across the state, average home prices rose in 10 of the 12 tracked markets this April compared to last year.

“April brought strong momentum to Ohio’s housing market as the spring homebuying season takes off,” Ohio Realtors President Michelle Billings in a statement. “Home prices are on the rise, and we’re seeing renewed energy from both buyers and sellers. This activity signals growing confidence in the market and a healthy outlook for the months ahead.”