Long-planned I-675 interchange project to move forward

The project has gained backing from the Ohio Department of Transportation, the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, the Dayton Development Coalition, and the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce.

“This area is not just an economic engine for Greene and Montgomery Counties and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, but for the region as well,” Centerville City Manager Wayne Davis said in a statement. “We are proud to be leading this effort with Sugarcreek Township and to have the strong support of our state and federal partners.

“Without a doubt, a project of this scale is in our nation’s interest as we improve access to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.”

As part of this progress, ODOT has approved the Alternative Evaluation Report (AER), which recommends a Diverging Diamond Interchange, or DDI, to enhance safety and traffic flow.

A DDI eliminates drivers turning left in front of oncoming lanes of traffic by using the opposite side of the bridge to get onto the highway ramp.

The configuration got the nod because it “best meets the project’s purpose and need while minimizing cost and complexity,” according to Centerville.

Design work is expected to launch by 2026.

The AER studied two viable options, the DDI and a Split Interchange.

Centerville said it has secured funding for Phase 1 of the project, which will enhance Wilmington Pike and Clyo Road. Construction is set to begin in 2029.

As the designated local public agency (LPA), Centerville is collaborating with Sugarcreek Twp. to finalize design plans and secure right-of-way acquisitions for future phases of the project.

A decision has not yet been made about whether the Feedwire Road bridge portion of the project will proceed to construction, according to the city.