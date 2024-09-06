Dayton man indicted on charges in police chase of Springboro stolen car

The charges include two counts of failure to comply with a police officer, and one count each of receiving stolen property, possessing criminal tools and obstructing official business, according to the indictment. All charges are either third-, fourth- or fifth-degree felonies, court documents show.

Brinson remains in custody on an unspecified cash bond, according to Warren County Jail records.

Credit: FILE PHOTO Credit: FILE PHOTO

He has been arraigned in Warren County Common Pleas Court and is scheduled for a pretrial hearing Sept. 17, according to court records.

Police responded to the report of a stolen 2018 Lexus Infiniti shortly after 2:30 a.m. Aug. 5, Springboro records show.

The state patrol was notified shortly thereafter, responding from the Englewood post and the stolen car went through a red light at Austin Boulevard at Ohio 741 before heading north on I-75, according to a Springboro police report.

The Infiniti reached 90 mph as it approached the I-675 interchange and continued north on I-75 before progressively slowing to 50 mph and then to 40 mph as it passed the Ohio 725 interchange, according to the Springboro report.

The car then accelerated and fluctuated between 30 and 50 mph before stop sticks were used after Dayton and Moraine police got involved, Springboro records show.

The stolen vehicle then turned on to U.S. 35 and slowed with one of two people in the car fleeing on foot over a guard rail and Brinson was taken into custody, according to the police report.