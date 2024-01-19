Don’t follow sports? Here’s what you should know about the 14-2 Dayton Flyers basketball team

We’ve got you covered with some basic information about the team to get you started.

They’re hot

The Flyers are 14-2 on the season. The team is on a roll with 11 straight wins heading into their next game on Saturday. They are 4-0 against teams in their conference.

Nationally ranked

Dayton is ranked No. 21 nationally in the Associated Press poll.

In other rankings, Dayton is No. 17 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool, No. 19 on Haslametrics.com, No. 23 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, No. 24 on BartTorvik.com, No. 29 on KenPom.com and No. 31 in ESPN’s Basketball Power Index.

Who is their best player?

DaRon Holmes II (No. 15), a 6-foot-10 forward, is having a standout season as a junior.

Through 16 games, he has averaged 19.4 points, 7.7 rebounds 2.6 assists and 2.2 blocked shots per game.

Holmes was named Atlantic 10 Conference Co-Player of the Week on Monday after scoring a season-high 33 points against Duquesne. It was his second weekly award of the season.

Who is their head coach?

The Flyers are coached by Anthony Grant, who is in his seventh season.

Grant was the consensus national Coach of the Year following the 2019-20 season.

Before coaching at Dayton, Grant had been on the coaching staff of the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder.

Grant graduated from the University of Dayton in 1987, and he was the Flyer’s co-captain as a senior.

What conference are they in?

The Dayton Flyers compete in NCAA Division I and the Atlantic 10 Conference (A-10). The Flyers are in first place in their conference, which has 15 teams.

Where do they play their home games?

The Flyers play their home games at University of Dayton Arena, located at 1801 Edwin C. Moses Blvd. The arena opened in 1969 and has a seating capacity of 13,409.

Dayton Daily News reporter David Jablonski recently wrote about his experience publishing a book about the history of UD Arena.

Who is the best Dayton Flyer of all time?

The Flyer Faithful will debate that question forever. Roosevelt Chapman, Don May, Henry Finkel, Brian Roberts, Jim Paxson Jr. — the players at the top of the all-time scoring list — will get votes. Obi Toppin would get some votes even though he only played two seasons.

In a Dayton Daily News fan poll, Don May received the most votes. Here’s what fans had to say about him and other favorites.

When to they play next?

Dayton next plays at home against Rhode Island (9-8) at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.