Editor’s read: What we’re working on for you on Thursday, Jan. 29

🏢ICE coming to Springfield?: Springfield is bracing for a possible targeted ICE surge next week, and we have multiple stories for you to read on this.

📻 Chappelle and Stewart to chat in Dayton: Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart are going to join forces at the Shuster Center in support of public radio.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Cold temps persist after snow storm

You are feeling it every time you step outside this week, and so are your pets! According to Daniel Susco’s story, “when discussing winter weather safety for your pets, local professionals from the Greater Dayton Humane Society and the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center all had one main point: bring your pets inside.”

• Cold weather deep dive: If you read today’s paper or ePaper, you will see a photo of a pile of snow and a closer look at our local, cold weather challenges.

• How has business been for local mechanics?: According to Michael Kurtz’s story, they say the weekend’s massive snowstorm hasn’t really impacted business.

• In case you missed it: We also have a story on how to protect your pipes during the cold.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Springfield bracing for a possible targeted ICE surge after Haitian TPS comes to an end

We have a lot of coverage on this story from reporter Jessica Orozco, and we will continue to update news on this in the days ahead.

•Commission passes ICE resolution: According to a story from Orozco, the Springfield City Commission unanimously passed a resolution asking federal immigration agents to follow local rules when conducting enforcement activities.

•Schools superintendent speaks: Superintendent Bob Hill gave a statement to the Springfield News-Sun. Read about that here.

•Survey: We are asking you: What do you think about the impending end of TPS for Haitians? Take the survey here.

•Some local are Haitians concerned: Cornelius Frolik has a story about how fear is gripping Springfield’s Haitians that are on the cusp of losing their legal status to live and work in city they love.

If you have thoughts or feedback on this or other news tips, please let me know at Jeremy.Ratliff@coxinc.com.