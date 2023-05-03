Election 2023: Washington Twp. fire, parks levies pass

Voters in Washington Twp. and the city of Centerville, by a 58.4% to 41.6% ratio, approved a replacement of a 1-mill recreation levy and an increase of 0.5 mills of property tax, with a 5-year term, to fund the community’s recreation department, according to unofficial final results.
The levy will generate about $3.28 million annually, an increase of $1.34 million per year, according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s office. Collection will start in 2024, as a five-year, 1-mill recreation levy expires this year.
The levy will continue to provide programming and services inclusive of all ages and abilities, including the fitness center, walking track, climbing wall, pools and waterslides, summer camps, senior center, Town Hall theater and more.
“Seeing the support from our community is incredible,” Trustee President Dale Berry said in a statement. “We know how important the services are that our recreation department provides, and we look forward to improving our programming and facilities to meet the needs of our community.”
Voters also approved, by a 76.2% to 23.9% ratio, a 4.65-mill fire levy that is a straight five-year renewal of existing taxes. It will take the place of a 5-year, 4.65-mill fire levy that will expire at the end of the year.
The levy will generate $8.5 million in revenue per year for the fire department, helping it provide and maintain apparatus, equipment, appliances, buildings and sites, as well as payment to personnel.
More results from Tuesday
Largest levies rejected
The four very large school levies were all soundly rejected. The Huber Heights, Northmont and Mad River school districts each asked residents to pay more than $200 annually in new taxes per $100,000 of property value. Vandalia-Butler sought a full 1% earned income tax ($500 annually on $50,000 of qualifying income). Voters said no.
Xenia Twp. levies split
Two more mid-level tax requests from Xenia Twp. split, with voters approving the fire levy, but rejecting the roads levy ... by such a small margin that a recount is likely.
Smaller levies pass
Of the five tax levies seeking small increases (less than a $75 annual increase for a $100,000 home), four of them passed — for police in Beavercreek, Sugarcreek Twp. and Miami Twp., plus parks in Washington Twp. Only Brown Twp. in Miami County said no.
Renewal and substitute levies pass
Of the 12 renewal and substitute levies that extend taxes into the future without raising the rate, 11 of them passed, for a wide variety of causes — Greene and Warren County schools, fire departments, parks, roads and more.
There’s always an outlier, and city of Huber Heights voters rejected a 0.25% income tax renewal to fund police, fire and EMS services. Huber Heights was one of only a handful of communities to have multiple tax levy requests on the ballot at the same time.