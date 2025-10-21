Election 2025: 3 vying for 2 Bethel Twp. trustee seats

Joshua Wilkerson-Bienick

Wilkerson-Bienick, 42, said he is running to protect the township’s rural character. “Over the past several years, it has become apparent that at times our residents’ voices have been ignored regarding the direction the majority of residents feel the township should head,” he said.

One of the top issues facing the township for Wilkerson-Bienick include is largescale development threatening farmland.

“The most important thing I will do is listen to and try to understand what residents have to say about any issue,” he said. ”In 2020, as well as 2022, residents attended meetings strongly opposing tightly built housing developments in the heart of the township. Those concerns were largely ignored. I’ll prioritize farmland preservation through stronger agricultural protections and champion resident involvement in zoning reviews to ensure any growth aligns with what our community truly wants”.

Wilkerson-Bienick also believes there is inadequate zoning regulations for sustainable growth, he told this newspaper.

Current rules allow homes to be built on farmland with insufficient lot sizes, leading to sprawl that burdens infrastructure and diminishes quality of life, he said.

In July 2022, the zoning commission was successful in increasing the minimum lot size for residential lots from one to three acres.

“I helped champion this effort and am proud of our accomplishment as a team. Many residents have expressed a desire for larger lot sizes and, as a trustee, I would support this effort and will continue to advocate for it,” Wilkerson-Bienick said.

Wilkerson-Bienick said lack of transparent and responsive leadership was also a concern.

“I understand that as public servant, the buck stops with me. As a squadron commander (in the military), I am ultimately responsible for the airmen and our squadron’s mission success. I feel the same way regarding service as an elected official,” Wilkerson-Bienick said.

Donald Black

Black, 69, said he is a lifelong community resident and cares “deeply about its future and well-being.” “There could be better decision making, and I want to be part of the conversation and future of the township,” Black said. He previously was trustee from 2020-2024.

“I know the township, and I know most residents,” he said. “I can operate/drive any piece of the township road equipment, and I have a Class A CDL license (Snowplow). If any of our road workers are sick or injured, or if we are to the point of needing someone for overtime, I can step in and complete the job, thus saving the township time and money.”

Top issues facing the township for Black include annexation, water and zoning regulations.

“We need to look at annexation realistically and figure out how to develop the least amount of homes and prevent further annexation,” Black said.

In regard to water, Black said the township needs to make changes to both drinking and runoff water.

“I worked in construction for 43 years and know how to operate machines, install drain pipes and prevent erosion. I am familiar with all the details of solving this problem. We also need to explore new opportunities to provide clean, safe drinking water to the residents,” Black said.

In regard to zoning regulations, he said the township needs to revisit its zoning regulations to see which ones still make sense and which ones don’t.

”We cannot have ones that we can’t or won’t enforce," Black said. “We need to assess what is currently in place, identify problem areas and determine paths forward. We must also strive to ensure that zoning is applied fairly and equally to all residents and potential residents.”

Julie Reese

Reese, 65, a former Bethel school board member and current trustee, said she is “dedicated to the township” and is “a citizen-driven trustee.” “I solicit and appreciate input from township residents. I take very seriously the fact that I am elected by the residents to truly represent them,” Reese said.

The township’s biggest challenge remains annexation and the high-density development it brings.

“Annexation has unintended consequences that have devastated our township — extremely rapid school growth (enrollment doubled in about 10 years), which completely changed our small school culture and destroyed its advantages and made it impossible to provide enough classroom space, and, an overabundance of vehicles on our country roads,” Reese said.

Reese has been working with legislators to change annexation laws, she said, and added she is also advocating for the township to purchase development rights and offer agricultural easements to protect the land.

She would also like to appoint a full-time employee to dedicate more time to develop solutions to stop future annexation.

Zoning boards are currently reviewing regulations, she said, adding the township plans to update the Land Use Plan to guide future development in a way that reflects the community’s values.

Other issues include communications and transparency, which Reese said, go hand in hand.

“I’ve upgraded our agendas, repaired broken website links and added critical data to our website. I ensure timely posting of audio recordings and resolutions after each meeting. Residents can now access key documents without filing public records requests,” she said. “Looking ahead, I would like to continue to publish additional critical documents to the website, add financial information, and expand zoning records online — making information easier to find and more accessible to all.”