Election Day: What we’re seeing in Ohio’s general election

8 P.M. UPDATE: Greene County levies see mixed results

Greene County was the first county to post absentee results for Tuesday’s general election.

A total of 31,577 absentee and early voting ballots have been counted as of Tuesday evening.

Roughly 61% of voters tallied so far oppose Beavercreek’s proposed 1.93-mill parks levy, according to initial, unofficial ballot results.

The levy would help build Beavercreek’s Spring House Park if passed.

Countywide, three renewal levies are all passing by wide margins, according to preliminary results.

A total of 66% of voters have voted in favor of both the senior citizens levy and the children services levy, and 63% of voters so far have voter in favor of the developmental disabilities levy.

ORIGINAL POST

Polling locations for Tuesday’s general election closed across the state at 7:30 p.m., and unofficial election results are beginning to roll in.

The outcome of most races will be known by the end of the night, although as usual, a few will head to recounts in the coming weeks.

In addition to the abortion and marijuana issues, many voters voted for their mayors, township leaders, and school board and city council members for the next four years. Others cast ballots on tax increases or renewals for schools, police and fire services, roadwork and a host of other purposes.

Readers can find live results tonight at their local Cox news websites: DaytonDailyNews.com, SpringfieldNewsSun.com or Journal-News.com.