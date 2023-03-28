BreakingNews
Italian restaurant to open in former space of Xenia China Inn
Fairborn police chief retiring, search is on to fill job

Local News
By , Staff Writer
7 minutes ago

Applications to be the successor for the job Terry Bennington has held since March 2020 will be accepted through April 7, according to the job posting.

Bennington, 58, had initially planned to retire June 1, but changed the timeframe to the end of April, Fairborn City Manager Rob Anderson told city council recently.

Bennington started with the Fairborn Police Department in September 1988. It is the second most populated city in Greene County and home to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and Wright State University.

The department includes three captains, seven sergeants, seven detectives, three school resource/DARE officers and 29 patrol officers, records show.

The position also oversees a 911 communications center that has an authorized strength of 13, dispatching for police, fire and EMS.

The position will include an annually salary ranging from $95,576 to $135,116, the job posting states.

