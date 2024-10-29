Families of Developmental Disabilities clients fear loved ones will suffer from county cuts

“My husband and I are not elderly. We are in our mid 50s to late 50s but, we’re going to die at some point,” Kimberly Lovings said. “And then we’re not going to be there to take care of her. What kind of life would we be leaving her if those types of programs aren’t around?”

The MCBDDS announced plans to eliminate $8.9 million in services and employees to balance its 2025 budget, citing a spike in both the number of clients served and the cost of services. The proposed cuts followed the board declaring a fiscal emergency in 2023.

The Montgomery County commission last week allocated $5 million of the Human Services levy, which funds multiple county agencies that provide social services to residents. Montgomery County officials said this one-time award was intended to preserve jobs and give the board more time to plan.

Board Superintendent Pamela Combs said the MCBDDS is grateful for the emergency funding, but it’s not a long-term solution that allows the board to respond to ever-growing costs of services.

No state-mandated service — like Medicaid waiver matches and other services — are at risk of budget cuts. But nonmandated services like the early intervention program, the recreational program, the mental health support and services program could see cuts if financial challenges progress.

Lovings said the elimination of programming, including recreational programming, is alarming to families that provide care to their loved ones with disabilities.

Kyra has been staying at home for the bulk of this year due to medical challenges. One of the only fun events she was able to attend this year — a musical at the Schuster Center — was hosted by the MCBDDS, Lovings said.

Centerville resident Dawn Millhouse echoed the need for recreational programming, calling the service valuable.

Her 20-year-old son, Alan, loves recreational programming provided by the MCBDDS. Places where people with disabilities can gather and socialize are crucial to their overall health, Millhouse said.

“We take friends for granted, right?” Millhouse said. “But friends for Alan are much harder to come by. Because he doesn’t have independent transportation. Communication is a barrier. So when we talk about those rec programs, we’re talking about getting these people out and connecting them to their friends. It’s essential.”

Millhouse said she’d love to see community organizations collaborate with each other to create more recreational programming outlets for people with disabilities. But a proposed cut in local resources also creates additional anxiety for caregivers who are planning for the future of their loved ones.

Millhouse said her family hopes financial obstacles won’t impact supportive housing options for people with disabilities — her son included.

For Clayton residents Seth and Marla Gilley, future options for their two-year-old son with autism, Anthony, are also now unclear.

“We need the continued resources that are outside of the traditional school day once he gets to that point to be able to continue to offer him the support that he needs,” Seth Gilley said.

Seth Gilley said his family is very supportive and involved in Anthony’s upbringing, but the looming financial challenges of the county developmental disabilities board could create strain on his family and others.

“If they start cutting the programming, it doesn’t matter whether you have the money or not, if it’s not there and not available to you, it’s not an option for your child,” he said.