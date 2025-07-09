First member of Thug Riders Motorcycle Club sentenced, ordered to 30 months in prison

The sentence was recommended following a plea agreement between Henry and the government, according to court documents.

A sentencing memo submitted by Henry’s defense noted he joined the Thug Riders Motorcycle Club in September 2022, after the alleged murder and arson committed by members.

“He let himself be drawn into a series of poor decisions by the excitement and brotherhood offered by the club,” the memo read. “This ordeal has been a true wakeup call for Mr. Henry.”

Henry was one of 14 indicted Thug Riders. In February he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to engage in racketeering, conspiracy to commit a violent crime in aid of racketeering and attempted assault in aid of racketeering as part of a plea agreement, according to court records.

Where does the case stand for other members?

More than a dozen members of the motorcycle gang were indicted in a racketeering conspiracy on June 11, 2024.

In addition to Henry, Matthew Hawkins and Jared Tyler Peters have also pleaded guilty.

Hawkins pleaded guilty to committing a violent crime in air of racketeering, according to U.S. Southern District of Ohio court records.

Peters pleaded guilty to conspiracy to engage in racketeering and conspiracy to commit a violent crime in aid of racketeering.

The remaining members are scheduled to go to trial on Oct. 20. A final pretrial conference was set for Sept. 23.

Who else is facing charges?

Fourteen Thug Riders were charged: Peters, Hawkins, Henry, Juan Robles, Joey Marshall, Brandon Fisher, John Smith, Norman Beach, Daniel Hutten, Michael Reese, Joseph Rader, Justin Baker, Cody Hughes and Brent Egleston.

The gang members were indicted on a combination of charges, including racketeering, assault with a dangerous weapon and assault resulting in serious bodily injury, violent crimes in aid of racketeering and conspiracy to commit assault and attempted assault with a dangerous weapon.

Robles helped create the gang’s Dayton chapter and served as the “boss” of the Midwest region, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Marshall was the Midwest region’s sergeant at arms. Peters, Beach, Smith and Henry were the former president, vice president, enforcer and sergeant at arms for the Dayton chapter.

Egleston, Fisher and Reese were reportedly the president, sergeant at arms and enforcer of the Dayton chapter at the time of the indictment.

What are they accused of doing?

The Thug Riders Motorcycle Club is allegedly responsible for multiple violent crimes in Ohio and Kentucky.

Some of the acts they’re accused of include:

Blowing up a former member’s truck in Huber Heights on May 25, 2021.

Killing a man during a shootout in Harrison Twp. on Sept. 26, 2021.

Traveling to Lexington, Kentucky, to attack a rival motorcycle club in April 2023. Nearly 200 rounds were reportedly fired during the shootout.

Breaking a man’s leg during a fight at a Dayton bar on June 17, 2023.

Engaging in a gunfight with a rival motorcycle group in Springfield on March 20, 2024.

Thug Riders also reportedly trafficked guns and other weapons. They raised money through illegal alcohol and drug sales and stripper shows, according to court records.