Fuyao: Everything you need to know about Dayton Chinese manufacturer

10 years ago, Fuyao announced plans

On Jan. 10, 2014, the Dayton Daily News broke a story about Fuyao, a Chinese auto parts producer, announcing that the company was bringing manufacturing operations into the former General Motors plant in Moraine.

Fuyao, headquartered in Fuzhou, China, announced it intended to buy more than 1 million square feet of space at the Moraine plant, representing a $200 million investment by its subsidiary, Fuyao North America Inc.

Homeland Security raids Fuyao, 27 other sites, probing financial, labor crimes

Multiple law enforcement agencies including U.S. Homeland Security conducted investigations at Fuyao Glass America in Moraine on Friday, July 26 and raided numerous homes around the Dayton region.

“Special agents are on scene investigating allegations of financial crimes and labor exploitation,” a statement from Homeland Security said.

Sen. Sherrod Brown against trade rep with ties to Fuyao

Sen. Sherrod Brown opposed the Biden administration’s nomination of Nelson Cunningham in January for deputy U.S. trade representative, pointing to the work of Cunningham’s lobbying firm on behalf of Moraine auto glass manufacturer Fuyao Glass America.

Fuyao adding on to its Moraine facility, adding 500 jobs in 2025-27

Manufacturer Fuyao Glass America plans to build a 600,000-square-foot facility immediately north of its current operations at 800 Fuyao Ave. along Springboro Pike, according to Moraine city officials.

Fuyao Glass America profitable in 2020 despite pandemic

In an historically challenging year for the auto industry, Fuyao Glass America saw a net profit of more than $428,000 in 2020, well down from the $9.7 million reported in 2019, a recently released English translation of the company’s annual report said.

Fuyao Glass America expanding in South Carolina

Moraine-based Fuyao Glass America Inc. is expands its operations in Greenville County, South Carolina. The company’s $34.5 million investment will create 121 new jobs, according to an announcement from the office of Gov. Henry McMaster.

Fuyao fined for firing workers

Fuyao Glass America was forced to pay nearly $120,000 total to three employees and the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) in a settlement of charges that the Moraine auto glass producer had discharged them for supporting the creation of a union at Fuyao.

In response to an “Freedom of Information Act” request, the NLRB released to the Dayton Daily News the terms of a settlement Fuyao reached with the government and three workers who charged that they were fired or disciplined because they supported a United Auto Workers campaign in 2016-17 to create a union at Fuyao’s plant off West Stroop Road.

The company was expected to pay a total of more than $108,000 in backpay to three workers, plus almost $4,200 in interest, in addition to more than $3,600 in expenses. Excess taxes were also expected to be paid.

Fuyao chairman praises Oscar-winning film: ‘Truly an American story’

Hours before a company celebration honoring the local filmmakers behind the Oscar-winning Netflix film “American Factory,” the chairman of Fuyao Global in an interview with the Dayton Daily News praised the documentary as fundamentally “American.”

But his praise came not without reservation. Fuyao Chairman Cho Tak Wong also said the film dwelt perhaps too long on the “negative.”

“We did a lot of good things for that period of time,” Cho said via Jeff Liu, the president and chief executive of Fuyao Glass America, who acted as interpreter in an exclusive interview with the Dayton Daily News Wednesday. “None of them are actually mentioned in that movie. In his opinion, maybe the negative things were more eye-catching.”

MORE: Fuyao to honor Reichert, Bognar, ‘American Factory’ Oscar winners

Cho Tak Wong is the Chinese industrialist billionaire who built Fuyao Glass America in the shell of a former Moraine General Motors plant, creating what the company says today is the world’s largest auto glass production plant, with well over 2,300 employees.

Former exec’s lawsuit against Fuyao ordered to mediation

A mediator was asked to get involved in David Burrows’ long-running lawsuit against his former employer, Fuyao Glass America.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Sharon Ovington ordered the lawsuit to be referred to fellow Magistrate Judge Michael Newman for mediation.

Fuyao employees reject UAW bid by wide margin

Employees at Fuyao Glass America voted by a resounding margin on Nov. 9, 2017 against joining the United Auto Workers, defeating the union’s more than 18-month attempt to organize one of the Dayton area’s fastest growing manufacturers, in a fight that drew the international spotlight.

The final tally was 886 to 441, according to the National Labor Relations Board, which oversaw the election.

World watches as Fuyao pursues historic U.S. investment in Dayton area

Fuyao Glass America launched the world’s biggest automobile glass production plant in Moraine on Oct. 29, 2016 and garnered worldwide acclaim that was not seen since GM workers were churning out SUVs for the largest American automaker.

The collapse of the auto industry in Dayton and elsewhere idled plants that stretched for blocks and carried enough rust to fit an outsider’s description for an entire region of America.