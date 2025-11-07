Government shutdown and SNAP: Federal news impacting southwest Ohio this week

During the longest-ever government shutdown, groups that combat hunger are reporting that the disruption of funding for food assistance is driving families to food pantries and other aid.
Funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program has not been dispersed since the federal shutdown moved into November. The program serves about 1 in 8 Americans and is a major piece of the nation’s social safety net. It costs about $8 billion per month nationally.
The federal government continues to spar over funding for the program. After orders from federal judges, the government said it will use contingency funds to partially fund the program. President Donald Trump said federal food assistance won’t be funded until the shutdown ends, but White House officials seemingly walked back that statement.
The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services will reduce maximum SNAP benefits allotments by half under new federal guidance. But when payments will go out to EBT cardholders remains unclear.
But federal court rulings that assert SNAP must be funded during the federal government shutdown may not be enough to alleviate the increasing pressure put on area food banks by higher costs and demand.
And local government departments are also pivoting funds to groups that provide food assistance. This includes the Montgomery County Veterans Service Commission, which approved the creation of a relief program as SNAP aid is in flux. This program allows local, qualifying veterans can receive Kroger gift cards. Officials there said that many of the commission’s financial assistance clients receive SNAP benefits.
And businesses are pitching in with free meal options for consumers impacted by the SNAP gap.
What’s happening in Southwest Ohio:
• WPAFB furlough: Roughly 8,100 civilian employees received new 30-day furlough notices as the ongoing federal government shutdown became the longest in U.S. history. A mass email was sent to affected employees, and supervisors followed up with those employees to ensure everyone received the notice. The notices are required every 30 days. Civilian employees not working in jobs excepted from the furlough are placed in a “non-work, non-pay status.”
• Dayton International Airport: As the government shutdown drags into November, travelers may see fewer flights at some of the busiest airports in the nation. The Dayton International Airport is not on a list, which unnamed sources have given several media outlets, that details which airports will have flights reduced by 10%. The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport, however, is on the list.
• Lobbying: New federal disclosures reviewed by the Dayton Daily News detail how entities critical to the region are navigating Washington, D.C.’s decidedly turbulent political waters — with the assistance of some hired help. And the records provide insight on potential federal policy impacts to local institutions and how they are trying to protect their interests.
Other federal updates:
• Tariffs: Lower courts have ruled Trump can’t use his emergency powers to impose worldwide tariffs. But now, the Supreme Court will have the final say. And justices have raised questions about whether an emergency law gives Trump near-limitless power to set and change duties on imports. Trump has made tariffs a central piece of his economic and foreign policy, and has said it would be a “disaster” if the Supreme Court rules against him. Through September, the government has reported collecting $195 billion in revenue generated from the tariffs.
• Cheney: Former Vice President Dick Cheney died at age 84 from complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease. While White House flags were lowered to half-staff in remembrance of Cheney on Tuesday, Trump has made no comment about Cheney’s death on social media.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
