Government shutdown and SNAP: Federal news impacting southwest Ohio this week

The federal government continues to spar over funding for the program. After orders from federal judges, the government said it will use contingency funds to partially fund the program. President Donald Trump said federal food assistance won’t be funded until the shutdown ends, but White House officials seemingly walked back that statement.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services will reduce maximum SNAP benefits allotments by half under new federal guidance. But when payments will go out to EBT cardholders remains unclear.

But federal court rulings that assert SNAP must be funded during the federal government shutdown may not be enough to alleviate the increasing pressure put on area food banks by higher costs and demand.

And local government departments are also pivoting funds to groups that provide food assistance. This includes the Montgomery County Veterans Service Commission, which approved the creation of a relief program as SNAP aid is in flux. This program allows local, qualifying veterans can receive Kroger gift cards. Officials there said that many of the commission’s financial assistance clients receive SNAP benefits.

And businesses are pitching in with free meal options for consumers impacted by the SNAP gap.

What’s happening in Southwest Ohio:

• WPAFB furlough: Roughly 8,100 civilian employees received new 30-day furlough notices as the ongoing federal government shutdown became the longest in U.S. history. A mass email was sent to affected employees, and supervisors followed up with those employees to ensure everyone received the notice. The notices are required every 30 days. Civilian employees not working in jobs excepted from the furlough are placed in a “non-work, non-pay status.” • Dayton International Airport: As the government shutdown drags into November, travelers may see fewer flights at some of the busiest airports in the nation. The Dayton International Airport is not on a list, which unnamed sources have given several media outlets, that details which airports will have flights reduced by 10%. The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport, however, is on the list. • Lobbying: New federal disclosures reviewed by the Dayton Daily News detail how entities critical to the region are navigating Washington, D.C.’s decidedly turbulent political waters — with the assistance of some hired help. And the records provide insight on potential federal policy impacts to local institutions and how they are trying to protect their interests.

Other federal updates: