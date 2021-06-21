ICYMI: 5 uplifting stories in the Miami Valley

Here are the top five stories about those in the Miami Valley making a difference.
Size-inclusive boutique opens at The Greene
A size-inclusive clothing store at The Greene helps women who have a difficult time finding affordable, cute clothing that fits them.
“We carry all of our styles, small through 3X, so we go to vendors, and specifically asked for things that are available in regular and plus sizes,” said the boutique’s owner, Sarah Hall. “Then we do carry a few styles online that are up to a 5X.”
Free meals for kids: Dayton Metro Library offers new summer program
Free, shelf-stable meals will be available for children this summer at all Dayton Metro Library branches.
The library, in partnership with the Children’s Hunger Alliance, will make the meals available July 1 through Aug. 12.
Each week, parents or caregivers can pick up 10 free, shelf-stable meals per child at the library branches. Three fresh pieces of fruit are also available for each child.
Cincinnati Zoo breaks ground on new elephant habitat, the biggest project in its history
The Cincinnati Zoo has broken ground on the biggest construction project in its history.
Elephant Trek will be an habitat for the animals will be five acres, or five times larger than the current location, and it is expected to open in 2024. It will house a herd of eight to 10 elephants, the zoo said.
The project is part of the More Home to Roam capital campaign, which launched in 2018 to expand space for animals at the zoo.
2nd Street Market will reopen indoor space in July
The 2nd Street Market announced it will “gradually resume” indoor market operations next month.
The indoor market will reopen on Saturdays only with pre-pandemic hours from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a release.
“The timeline for reopening will be progressive,” said Lynda Suda, 2nd Street Market manager. “We will start with Saturdays and then will continue to add additional days as customer base and vendor capacity allows.”
COMMUNITY GEMS: Nominate someone who’s doing something great for your community
The Miami Valley is a compassionate community, full of people who help each other in big and small ways every day.
This month the Dayton Daily News is launching a new initiative called Community Gems that will highlight and honor people who give their time and effort to improve the lives of their neighbors and community. The six-month-long series will highlight and recognize people who make the community better and through their small acts add positivity and goodwill throughout the region.