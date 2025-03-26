Inmate dies after fights with jail staff, ramming cell door; Investigation underway

The sheriff’s office said that he was booked into the jail at about 6 a.m. Sunday after he was arrested by Englewood police.

Police said that at about 3 a.m. he allegedly crashed a vehicle that had been stolen during a violent robbery in Beavercreek on Interstate 70. Black then allegedly jumped a fence and swam across a pond to flee from officers. Emergency crews took him to a local hospital for treatment, then to the jail, the release said.

At about 1:50 a.m. Monday, staff at the jail went to check on Black and found him face down in his cell and not responding, so they called medical staff. When the door was opened, the sheriff’s office said that Black leapt up and started to fight corrections officers and deputies while trying to get out an exit door.

Jail staff used force, including a Taser, to subdue Black, the sheriff’s office said, and then after being treated by jail medical staff was put in a cell by himself for monitoring.

The sheriff’s office said that at about 9:25 a.m., “Black started forcefully and repeatedly striking his head on his cell door.”

Jail staff again went in to subdue Black and a fight ensued, with staff using pepper spray and a Taser before eventually handcuffing him and putting him in an emergency restraint chair.

From there, the sheriff’s office said that jail staff began to treat him and Dayton medics were requested to take him to the hospital to be checked due to how hard he rammed the cell door.

While they waited, the sheriff’s office said that Black’s condition deteriorated and he went into full arrest. He was removed from the chair and staff performed CPR, administering oxygen and other unnamed medicines as well as defibrillator before Dayton medics arrived.

The medics took him to the hospital, where he died two days later.

The sheriff’s office said that they asked Dayton police detectives to investigate the incident since Black died following fights with jail staff. They said they also notified the Ohio Bureau of Adult Detention, and the sheriff’s office’s Inspectional Service Unit will review the incident internally after the Dayton investigation.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is investigating as well to determine the cause of Black’s death.