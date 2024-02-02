January’s most-read stories: Wright-Patt commander dismissal, Miamisburg restaurants for sale, the coming solar eclipse, and more

The Air Force announced that the commander of the 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base was relieved of command due to a loss of confidence in his ability to lead.

Col. Christopher B. Meeker was removed by Lt. Gen. Donna D. Shipton, who has recently assumed command of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) at Wright-Patterson.

The announcement from Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC) — also headquartered at Wright-Patterson — included language the military typically uses in situations where specific reasons for dismissal are not immediately given: Shipton expressed a “loss of confidence” in Meeker’s ability to lead.

DAYTON EATS: Two popular Miamisburg restaurants go up for sale

Chef Maria Walusis announced she will be putting her two popular Miamisburg restaurants on the market to sell.

Walusis will be looking for a buyer to take over Watermark Restaurant, which has been operating in its location since 2017, and Backwater Voodoo, which opened in September of 2021.

The decision was a combination of factors that led her to this decision.

“The past four years have been extremely challenging, and restaurants are still struggling with so many issues. Much has changed and shifted, and made it even more difficult to operate and make a living,” Walusus said.

When you could see the total solar eclipse April 8 in Ohio

Some Southwest Ohio cities and townships are in the path of totality to be able to fully see the rare total solar eclipse on April 8. It is expected to be a 124-mile wide band, and one of the local areas right in the center is Darke County.

Businesses and governments are expecting an influx of travelers who want to see the moon pass between the sun and Earth on this day.

Why is it so rare? The last time this happened was in 1806. That means it is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The next time it could occur over Ohio is the year 2099.

Fraze Pavilion announces first concerts of 2024 season

Kettering’s Fraze Pavilion has announced its first set of concerts for the 2024 season.

The Menus, known for their flair, jokes and musicianship, will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 14. Tickets are $5 and general admission.

Get the Led Out, a celebration of “The Mighty Zep,” will perform the music of Led Zeppelin at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14. Tickets are priced at $29-$35.

Fairfield Commons mall compromises with mall walker group on opening time

BEAVERCREEK — The Mall of Fairfield Commons has reached a compromise with a local mall walkers group after announcing a later daily opening, cutting the time the walkers could be in the space without larger crowds.

Previous signage posted on mall doors indicated that the mall would open at 11 a.m. — rather than the previous 9:30 a.m. — on weekdays and at noon on Sundays.

After being contacted by the Dayton Daily News about the later opening time, the mall reached a compromise with a local mall walker group that would involve opening the mall doors, starting with the food court, at 10:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

New details: The Brunch Pub to open this week in Centerville

The Brunch Pub at 101 W. Franklin St. in Centerville is opened its doors Thursday, Jan. 25, confirmed Lorenzo Bas, the operator of the restaurant.

Customers can expect farm-to-table comfort food with menus changing twice a year, Bas said.

“At The Brunch Pub, we take pride in our commitment to sourcing the freshest ingredients from local farms,” Bas wrote on the restaurant’s website. “As a young chef, I’ve carefully crafted a menu that showcases the vibrant flavors of Ohio’s agricultural abundance. From Prime angus NY Strip Steaks to savory omelets bursting with locally grown vegetables, each dish is a celebration of the region’s rich culinary heritage. The farm-to-table concept isn’t just a trend for us; it’s a way of life that allows us to support local farmers and deliver exceptional flavors to our guests.”

Buckhorn Tavern owners die weeks apart: ‘They loved to make people happy’

For more than 40 years, Robert and Debbie Vanderhule served up some of the Dayton-area’s best steak and ribs at the Buckhorn Tavern.

It’s a Dayton restaurant that area people go to celebrate special occasions.

The longtime owners both died in November following extended illnesses.

Robert Vanderhule, otherwise known as “Buckhorn Bob,” died on Nov. 8 due to progressive Alzheimer’s disease. He was 80. His wife Debbie died on Nov. 26 after battling B-cell lymphoma. She was 78.

Woman, 85, removed from store by police; wants apology, meeting with manager

An 85-year-old woman who returned to a mattress store near the Dayton Mall to have an in-person review of her sales slip ended up having three police officers escort her out of the business and trespass her from the store.

“This is a case of an octogenarian, a senior member of our community simply trying to get an understanding of a purchasing contract,” said Mattie White, new president of the Dayton Unit NAACP, during a press briefing.

Helen Dewberry, of Jefferson Twp., said she had an issue with the business manager of the Sleep Number store near the Dayton Mall in Miami Twp. in what she described as an emotionally upsetting experience.

Greene County teacher-coach accused of abusing student; school cites different findings

A Greene County Career Center teacher who is also the Xenia High School football coach is accused of repeatedly abusing a student who has cerebral palsy last fall, according to a civil lawsuit recently filed by the student’s family in federal court.

The lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio accuses Maurice Harden of pushing the student out of his chair and standing over the student screaming, 10 to 15 different times, among other claims.

The suit alleges that the disabled student was not the only one in the class to receive such treatment, and claims that Harden admitted the incidents during a meeting with the student’s parents and a school resource officer, saying that it was just “the culture of his classroom.”

Award-winning Kettering Fairmont Spanish teacher dies at 54

Amy Suzanne Dunaway-Haney, a nationally honored, longtime Kettering City Schools Spanish teacher known for classroom creativity and high educational standards, died Sunday at age 54 after suffering from muscular dystrophy first detected as a child.

Dunaway-Haney’s life and 32-year teaching career included a longtime connection with the Muscular Dystrophy Association and multiple awards, including from the MDA.

