JUST IN: Kettering OKs more money for Rosewood Arts Centre as costs jump

Rosewood Arts Centre is a 57-year-old former elementary school that serves more than 80,000 people annually in the Dayton-area through a variety of visual and performing arts, according to the city. FILE

Local News
By
43 minutes ago

KETTERING — The city will be paying more than expected to renovate Rosewood Arts Centre.

The low contracting business bid for Phase II of the project came in at $1.76 million, about $398,000 over estimated costs, according to Kettering records.

Kettering City Council approved the additional funds Tuesday night.

The renovation of the 57-year-old former elementary school is a multi-year effort that was earlier projected to cost about $4.8 million.

Kettering has been one of several Dayton-area cities that have said in recent weeks that a combination of rising costs and supply chain problems have increased the costs of projects.

City Manager Mark Schwieterman said those issues have been factors in the rising cost for Rosewood.

Kettering officials have said the first phase of the Rosewood work is targeted for completion this spring.

Phase II will follow and include upgrades to the ceramics, dance, and metal and glass studios, as well as the kiln and general conference rooms and photography space improvements, Kettering Parks Recreation & Cultural Arts Director Mary Beth O’Dell said.

Exterior work will include the second part of the new parking lot, according to O’Dell.

The third and final phase of the renovation is targeted for completion in 2023, officials said.

Rosewood serves more than 80,000 people annually in the Dayton area through a variety of visual and performing arts, according to the city.

It has provided arts programming — including more than 400 educational programs and classes each year — in addition to artist studio spaces, exhibitions, performances and special events, according to the city.

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor's degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

