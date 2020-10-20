Kettering board votes to return students to schools amid COVID-19

“It is important for students to transition back to face-to-face learning on a hybrid schedule,” the plan states.

The options include:

Option 1: In-person four days a week, one day of remote learning.

Option 2: Hybrid two days a week in-person, three days a week remote.

Option 3: Remote learning.

The in-person options would start with preschool students returning Nov. 9, according to the district.

Both the elementary and secondary schools will follow a hybrid regimen from Nov. 9-20 before returning for four days a week starting Nov. 30, according to the plan.

With the hybrid transition, elementary students with the last names A-K will be in buildings Mondays and Thursdays while learning from home on Tuesdays, and Fridays, the plan states.

Students with the last names L-Z will be in buildings Tuesdays and Fridays and learning from home on Mondays, and Thursdays.

Middle school students with the last names A-K and high school students in Central and East will be in buildings Mondays and Thursdays while learning from home on Tuesdays and Fridays, according to the plan.

Middle school students with the last names L-Z and high school students in South and West will be in the buildings Tuesdays and Fridays and learning from home on Mondays and Thursdays.

All students will have remote learning days on Wednesdays, according to the district.