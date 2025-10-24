Kettering increasing enforcement, education after bicyclists, pedestrians hit by vehicles

The city is collaborating with Kettering City Schools to update school travel plans, as well creating a joint safety campaign with schools.

There will be increased police enforcement in school zones and continued use of crossing guards at key locations.

Kettering is also evaluating signs in high-traffic areas and increasing safety education programs with schools and the community.

“Kettering City Schools is fully committed to partnering with the city on this critical safety initiative,” said Superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart. “Safety education aligns perfectly with our mission of ensuring all Firebirds are respectful, responsible and safe.”

The city also issued the following reminders:

• Drivers should slow down and pay attention to their surroundings, especially in school zones and residential areas. • Pedestrians should only cross at designated crosswalks and follow traffic signals. • Cyclists and people riding scooters need to walk bikes and scooters across the street at crosswalks.

Kettering has a shortage on crossing guards and asked anyone interested in applying to www.ketteringoh.org/jobs.

Kettering police Chief Chip Protsman encouraged people to call the department’s non-emergency line 937-296-2555 or visit www.ketteringoh.org/report-a-crime to report dangerous driving or other traffic issues.

Since Sept. 16, at least three students were hit by vehicles in Kettering.