Kettering school board fires aide accused of sexual misconduct

Nutt, described by the Kettering City School District as a study hall monitor, was arrested Sept. 4 at Fairmont High School on a felony charge of sexual battery and immediately was placed on unpaid leave. He is no longer in custody.

Credit: Kettering Police Department Credit: Kettering Police Department

The board approved Nutt’s termination Tuesday along with other items under the human capital agenda, including staff resignations, supplemental contracts and substitute teachers and staff. There was no board discussion and no parents or community members spoke during the public comments portion of the meeting.

Students reported that a Fairmont staff member, later identified as Nutt, made inappropriate comments in social media messages, which led to an investigation involving the school resource officer, Kettering Police Department and district administration, Principal Karyn Denslow shared in a letter to Fairmont students, families and staff.

“Through its investigation, the Kettering Police Department determined that this individual had engaged in inappropriate behavior with more than one Fairmont student,” Denslow wrote.

Kettering Schools issued a pre-termination notice to Nutt that cited “incompetency, immoral conduct, insubordination, discourteous treatment of the public, neglect of duty and/or other acts of misfeasance, malfeasance or nonfeasance.”

A license search on the State Board of Education website shows that Nutt has a one-year educational aide permit in effect through June 30, 2026, which is valid at Kettering City School District.

The Kettering Police Department is working closely with Kettering City Schools and is urging anyone with pertinent information or who may be a witness or victim to come forward. Information can be shared with detective Kevin McGuire at 937-296-2597.