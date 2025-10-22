Lawsuit claims RTA negligent in fatal shooting of Dunbar student

Hale was shot and killed on April 4, approximately six weeks his high school graduation, while at the Wright Stop Plaza waiting to go to school.

Julius Maurice Williamson Jr. is accused of killing Hale and is facing two counts each of murder, felonious assault and having weapons under disability and one count of tampering with evidence, according to court records.

Wright & Schulte said police reported Hale didn’t have any previous connection or interaction with Williamson.

The lawsuit states RTA was aware of violence and safety issues at Wright Stop Plaza and failed to provide adequate security.

“As a direct and proximate result of RTA’s negligence, multiple persons, including Hale were placed in danger of being shot by Williamson,” the complaint read.

It also claims RTA assumed a duty to protect Hale and Dayton Public Schools students because of its $1.4 million contract to provide transportation to students. RTA also reportedly was charging DPS approximately $40,000 for security.

“RTA’s failure to provide the security it purported to have added was a substantial factor in exposing Alfred Hale III to the risk that ultimately resulted in his death,” the lawsuit read.

The estate is asking for jury trial and seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

Earlier this year Hale’s family called on officials to work together to find a safe way for students to get to school.

“I want people to change, man, because this violence is not it, man,” said Alfred Hale II, Hale’s father. “We losing kids left and right every day. Some type of change has got to happen.”

His mother, Nellie Bailey, and Hale Sr. said their son loved basketball and baseball and planned to join the U.S. Marines and be truck mechanic.