Lawsuit claims RTA negligent in fatal shooting of Dunbar student

Nellie Bailey, left, mother of Alfred Hale III, attorney Michael Wright, middle, and Alfred Hale II, the father of Alfred Hale III, an 18-year-old Dunbar High School student who was killed on his way to school April 4, speak to media about his death Tuesday, May 20, 2025 in Dayton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Nellie Bailey, left, mother of Alfred Hale III, attorney Michael Wright, middle, and Alfred Hale II, the father of Alfred Hale III, an 18-year-old Dunbar High School student who was killed on his way to school April 4, speak to media about his death Tuesday, May 20, 2025 in Dayton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
31 minutes ago
A civil lawsuit claims the Dayton RTA was negligent in the deadly shooting of a Paul Dunbar High School student and aware of crime and other safety issues at the bus hub.

Attorneys Michael Wright and Robert Gresham of Wright & Schulte filed the lawsuit on behalf of 18-year-old Alfred Hale’s estate in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Tuesday.

Hale was shot and killed on April 4, approximately six weeks his high school graduation, while at the Wright Stop Plaza waiting to go to school.

Julius Maurice Williamson Jr. is accused of killing Hale and is facing two counts each of murder, felonious assault and having weapons under disability and one count of tampering with evidence, according to court records.

Wright & Schulte said police reported Hale didn’t have any previous connection or interaction with Williamson.

Alfred Hale II, the father of Alfred Hale III, an 18-year-old Dunbar High School student who was killed on his way to school April 4, speaks to media about his son's death Tuesday, May 20, 2025 in Dayton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

icon to expand image

Credit: Nick Graham

The lawsuit states RTA was aware of violence and safety issues at Wright Stop Plaza and failed to provide adequate security.

“As a direct and proximate result of RTA’s negligence, multiple persons, including Hale were placed in danger of being shot by Williamson,” the complaint read.

It also claims RTA assumed a duty to protect Hale and Dayton Public Schools students because of its $1.4 million contract to provide transportation to students. RTA also reportedly was charging DPS approximately $40,000 for security.

“RTA’s failure to provide the security it purported to have added was a substantial factor in exposing Alfred Hale III to the risk that ultimately resulted in his death,” the lawsuit read.

The estate is asking for jury trial and seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

Earlier this year Hale’s family called on officials to work together to find a safe way for students to get to school.

“I want people to change, man, because this violence is not it, man,” said Alfred Hale II, Hale’s father. “We losing kids left and right every day. Some type of change has got to happen.”

His mother, Nellie Bailey, and Hale Sr. said their son loved basketball and baseball and planned to join the U.S. Marines and be truck mechanic.

