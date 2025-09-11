Man indicted in deadly shooting of Dunbar student near Dayton RTA hub

Police responded to a shooting at In & Out Restaurant at 27 S. Jefferson St. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Updated 1 hour ago
A grand jury indicted a 23-year-old man on murder charges in the shooting of a Paul Laurence Dunbar High School senior near the RTA hub in Dayton earlier this year.

Julius Maurice Williamson Jr. is facing two counts each of murder, felonious assault and having weapons under disability as well as one count of tampering with evidence in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Williamson is being held at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville and will be arraigned on Sept. 25.

He’s accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Alfred Hale III on April 4.

Julius Maurice Williamson Jr. Photo courtesy the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office

The shooting was reported around 7:22 a.m. near 27 S. Jefferson St.

Dayton police found Hale shot in the chest outside In & Out restaurant and carry-out, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Medics transported him to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Witness statements, video surveillance and additional evidence determined Williamson and Hale spoke outside the carry-out before Williamson shot Hale, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Williamson allegedly fled and disposed of the gun at Levitt Pavilion.

Investigators recovered a 9mm Glock pistol, which had been reported stolen by a Harrison Twp. resident, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Williamson was on post-release control at the time of the shooting. He had been released from prison less than two months earlier for a possession of drugs and aggravated assault conviction, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Nellie Bailey, the mother of Alfred Hale III, an 18-year-old Dunbar High School student who was killed on his way to school April 4, speaks to media about her son's death Tuesday, May 20, 2025 in Dayton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

“Here, the victim, a Dunbar High School student, was at the hub to get his bus to school,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said. “No student should ever be gunned down while walking to their school bus. Having been previously convicted, this defendant should not have had a firearm. This senseless murder is infuriating, as we cannot allow this to occur in our city.”

Hale’s parents, Alfred Hale II and Nellie Bailey, described their son as someone who loved basketball and baseball, was close with his family and had plans to join the Marines and be a truck mechanic after his graduation.

About a month after his death, his parents, along with attorneys from the law firm Wright & Schulte, held a press conference calling for Dayton Public Schools to update how they get kids to school.

“I want people to change, man, because this violence is not it, man,” said Alfred Hale II, Hale’s father. “We losing kids left and right every day. Some type of change has got to happen.”

Nellie Bailey, left, mother of Alfred Hale III, attorney Michael Wright, middle, and Alfred Hale II, the father of Alfred Hale III, an 18-year-old Dunbar High School student who was killed on his way to school April 4, speak to media about his death Tuesday, May 20, 2025 in Dayton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Dayton Public Schools Superintendent David Lawrence said Hale was valued member of the Dunbar and Dayton Public Schools community.

“He will be greatly missed by students, staff and all who knew him,” Lawrence said.

Mayor Jeffrey J. Mims called Hale’s death a “senseless act.”

“Incidents like this are exactly why we are involving the community in reducing violence and building a peaceful city,” they mayor said. “We have zero tolerance for violence in our neighborhoods, downtown and across the city.”

