Man indicted in deadly shooting of Dunbar student near Dayton RTA hub

Williamson is being held at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville and will be arraigned on Sept. 25.

He’s accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Alfred Hale III on April 4.

The shooting was reported around 7:22 a.m. near 27 S. Jefferson St.

Dayton police found Hale shot in the chest outside In & Out restaurant and carry-out, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Medics transported him to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Witness statements, video surveillance and additional evidence determined Williamson and Hale spoke outside the carry-out before Williamson shot Hale, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Williamson allegedly fled and disposed of the gun at Levitt Pavilion.

Investigators recovered a 9mm Glock pistol, which had been reported stolen by a Harrison Twp. resident, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Williamson was on post-release control at the time of the shooting. He had been released from prison less than two months earlier for a possession of drugs and aggravated assault conviction, according to the prosecutor’s office.

“Here, the victim, a Dunbar High School student, was at the hub to get his bus to school,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said. “No student should ever be gunned down while walking to their school bus. Having been previously convicted, this defendant should not have had a firearm. This senseless murder is infuriating, as we cannot allow this to occur in our city.”

Hale’s parents, Alfred Hale II and Nellie Bailey, described their son as someone who loved basketball and baseball, was close with his family and had plans to join the Marines and be a truck mechanic after his graduation.

About a month after his death, his parents, along with attorneys from the law firm Wright & Schulte, held a press conference calling for Dayton Public Schools to update how they get kids to school.

“I want people to change, man, because this violence is not it, man,” said Alfred Hale II, Hale’s father. “We losing kids left and right every day. Some type of change has got to happen.”

Dayton Public Schools Superintendent David Lawrence said Hale was valued member of the Dunbar and Dayton Public Schools community. “He will be greatly missed by students, staff and all who knew him,” Lawrence said.

Mayor Jeffrey J. Mims called Hale’s death a “senseless act.”

“Incidents like this are exactly why we are involving the community in reducing violence and building a peaceful city,” they mayor said. “We have zero tolerance for violence in our neighborhoods, downtown and across the city.”