Man pleads guilty, another sentenced in connection to teen’s fatal shooting in Harrison Twp.

• Darrell Bostic Jr., 27, pleaded guilty to one count of complicity to commit involuntary manslaughter, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

• He was previously indicted on two counts of murder, three counts of felonious assault and one count each of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and having weapons while under disability.

What was Byrdsong sentenced to?

• Baretta Byrdsong, 27, was sentenced to two and a half years in prison on Wednesday, according to the prosecutor’s office.

• He pleaded guilty to endangering children and aggravated assault in May.

Who was involved?

• Four people have been indicted in connection to Heaven Washington’s death on Nov. 13, 2023.

• In addition to Bostic and Byrdsong, Tommy Moreland and Denisha Taylor were also charged.

• Moreland was sentenced to 37 to 46.5 years to life in prison, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. A jury found him guilty of two counts each of murder and tampering with evidence, three counts of felonious assault and one count each of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

• Taylor, who is Moreland’s sister, is facing three counts of tampering with evidence and one count of obstructing justice, according to court records.

What are they accused of?

• On Nov. 17, 2023, Byrdsong reportedly drove Washington to get money for a field trip. Washington was in Montgomery County Children Services’ custody and living at a group home where Byrdsong worked.

• While Byrdsong was driving Washington back to the group home, Bostic and Moreland pulled up to their vehicle. Multiple shots were fired into Byrdsong’s vehicle, striking Washington multiple times, according to the prosecutor’s office.

• Byrdsong drove the teen to Miami Valley Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

• Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said Washington was not the intended target in the shooting. An investigation revealed Moreland and Byrdsong had an ongoing feud.

• A license plate reader showed a rented 2023 Toyota RAV-4 was in the vicinity of the drive-by shooting when it occurred, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

• Detectives found the SUV near the Englewood Meijer and conducted surveillance in unmarked vehicles. The Toyota fled suddenly, resulting in a chase with patrol vehicles.

• The SUV continued onto Interstate 70, traveling an average of 109.8 mph, according to an affidavit. The chase went through New Lebanon and into Farmersville before the vehicle was abandoned in a field off Havermale Road.

• Surveillance video showed Moreland driving the Toyota immediately before the chase, according to municipal court documents.

• Deputies arrested Moreland on March 7, 2024.

• The sheriff’s office said Taylor tried to cover up the crime. The SUV was rented in her name, according to municipal court records.

• Washington’s estate filed a civil lawsuit against Byrdsong and the group home, claiming they were negligent in the girl’s death.

• The lawsuit alleges Reflections Group Home LLC was negligent in hiring Byrdsong and failed to supervise him. That negligence caused her death, the estate claimed.

What happens next?

• Bostic is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 8.

• Taylor has a motion to suppress hearing scheduled for Sept. 24.

• A final pretrial conference is scheduled for Oct. 2, 2026, for the civil lawsuit. The trial will start the week of Oct. 12, 2026.