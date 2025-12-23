Breaking: Hospitals plan on restricting visitors due to growing illnesses

Man pleads guilty to federal charge connected to gas station shooting in Dayton

The front windows of the Walter H. Rice Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in downtown Dayton. THOMAS GNAU / STAFF

Credit: Thomas Gnau

Credit: Thomas Gnau

1 hour ago
A man involved in a gas station shooting in Dayton who has ties to a woman who’s been missing for nearly three years pleaded guilty to a weapons charge in federal court.

What was he convicted of?

• Guilty plea: Walter Rodgers pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony on Monday, according to U.S. District Court Southern District of Ohio records.

RELATED: Dayton police investigating comment possibly linked to woman's 2022 disappearance
Walter William Rodgers

Credit: MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL

Credit: MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL

What was he accused of?

• Gas station shooting: On Sept. 2, Rodgers was involved in a shootout at the Sunoco gas station at 2626 E. Third St.

Video surveillance showed Rodgers ran inside the gas station convenience store after being shot at, according to court documents. He then got a gun from his bag, walked outside and returned fire.

Rodgers was injured during the shooting, according to the complaint. Investigators claimed they recovered a bloody gun at the scene that belonged to him.

Court records: Man involved in shootout at Dayton gas station facing federal charge

• Comments about missing girlfriend: While Rodgers was at the entrance of the gas station convenience store, he said, “I’m going to do ya’ll like I did Cierra,” according to a federal complaint.

Rodgers previously dated Cierra Chapman, who has been missing since 2022, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Chapman was last seen early Dec. 27, 2022, at an apartment in Autumn Woods Drive in Trotwood. She was meeting an ex to exchange items.

RELATED: Police want help finding missing mom whose SUV was found abandoned

Dayton police wouldn’t confirm if Rodger was the person Chapman was meeting.

“The Dayton Police Department is actively investigating the disappearance of Cierra Chapman as a missing person,” Lt. Eric Sheldon said previously. “As with any new piece of evidence, this recent statement is being thoroughly vetted and investigated. The involved witness has been interviewed.”

As of Tuesday, Rodgers is not facing any criminal charges in connection with Chapman’s disappearance.

What happens next?

• Sentencing: Rodgers’ sentencing is scheduled for April 2.

About the Author