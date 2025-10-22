Man shot by Dayton officer after allegedly fleeing crash indicted on new charge

• Reindictment: A grand jury indicted Jamar Johnson on an improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle charge on Tuesday.

The charge is in addition to the attempt to commit tampering with evidence, obstructing official business and failure to stop after an accident charges approved in August.

The failure to stop after an accident charge is a first-degree misdemeanor.

What was he accused of?

• Crash reported: Around 1:15 p.m. on July 24, Dayton officers responded to a crash in the 1000 block of West Third Street.

As they arrived, they saw a man, later identified as Johnson, leaving the area.

“Dayton police officers observed Johnson holding a handgun while running away,” a Dayton Municipal Court affidavit read.

• Foot chase: Both officers got out of the cruiser and began to chase him. One of the officers can be heard on body camera footage telling Johnson to show his hands.

The chase ended in the 1100 block of French Lane. Johnson reportedly tried to hide the gun in a storm drain.

As officers approached him, body camera footage showed Johnson bent over the drain.

An officer shot Johnson as he started to stand up. He was shot in the right upper arm and the bullet traveled into his torso, Dayton police Chief Kamran Afzal said.

Medics transported Johnson to the hospital with critical injuries.

Afzal said about 12 seconds elapsed from the time officers saw Johnson to when he was shot.

The officer who shot Johnson has six years of service with eight written commendations and two oral reprimands, according to the chief.

What happens next?