Man shot by Dayton police during chase pleads guilty

The obstruction conviction is a second-degree misdemeanor.

Smith will be sentenced on March 26.

On June 12, Smith was reportedly in a pickup truck with an attached trailer that was blocking Dayton police as they chased a stolen vehicle in Trotwood.

Officers were participating in a joint violence deterrence initiative with the Ohio State Highway Patrol when an aviation unit saw a stolen Ford Fusion near Olive Road and West Third Street in Trotwood.

The driver reportedly fled when police tried to stop the car. OSHP’s aviation unit continued to track the car while giving Dayton police updates on its location.

On Miller Avenue, the Ford rolled next to a pickup truck with Smith inside, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court Western Division records.

OSHP advised something may have been exchanged or thrown out of the Ford near the truck, an affidavit stated. The car then continued down the road.

Dayton police cruiser camera footage showed the pickup truck across the street when officers reached Miller Avenue and Redmond Place.

One of the officers exited the cruiser and repeated “stop” multiple times as he drew his gun. Other cruisers passed the truck to continue the pursuit.

The officer told Smith to stop the truck and show his hands. He then told him to get out of the vehicle multiple times.

“He’s got a gun,” the officer said before telling Smith to get out of the truck and show his hands again.

Smith got out of the truck and ran past the vehicle before heading away from police.

The officer started to run after him and while shouting, “He’s got a gun.”

Dayton police Chief Kamran Afzal said it appeared the officer shot Smith as he looked back at police.

The officer fired one shot.

Smith had a 9mm Glock 19x11 with live rounds and one in the chamber, the police chief said.

Officers provided first aid until medics arrived and took Smith to the hospital.

A grand jury later declined to indict the officer.

Police arrested the driver of the Ford, Heaven Shepherd, on Pomeroy Avenue the same day.

In August, Judge Kimberly A. Melnick granted Shepherd intervention in lieu of conviction, according to common pleas court records.

Shepherd was required to enter a drug treatment facility and will be supervised by the Montgomery County Probation Services Department for one to five years.

If she completes her intervention plan, her receiving stolen property and failure to comply charges will be dismissed.