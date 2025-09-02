Woman granted intervention for chase connected to Dayton police shooting

• Intervention in lieu of conviction allows a defendant who has pleaded guilty to have court proceedings suspended while they complete an intervention plan, according to the Ohio Supreme Court.

• If a defendant completes the intervention plan successfully, charges are dismissed.

What are the terms of the intervention plan?

• Heaven Shepherd must go through rehabilitation for one to five years, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. The Montgomery County Probation Services Department will supervise her.

• Shepherd must enter a drug treatment facility or program and follow all rules.

• She also must complete community service, which will be determined by a probation officer after consulting with the court.

• If she fails to follow the plan, Shepherd could have the intervention in lieu of conviction revoked.

What was she accused of?

• Shepherd allegedly led Dayton police on a chase on June 12.

• Officers were participating in a joint violence deterrence initiative with Ohio State Highway Patrol’s aviation unit when crews spotted a Ford Fusion that was reported stolen, according to police.

• The aviation unit followed the Ford while giving Dayton police real-time updates.

• On Miller Avenue, Shepherd allegedly pulled next to Rodney Smith Jr. while he was in a pickup truck with a trailer attached. Troopers said it looked like something may have been exchanged or thrown from the Ford near the truck, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court Western Division records.

• Shepherd continued driving to a house in the 100 block of Pomeroy Avenue.

• A resident told police Shepherd entered the house and shut the door, according to municipal court records.

• Police surrounded the house and ordered her to come outside.

• Once outside, she said she had consumed a large amount of narcotics and was overdosing, according to an affidavit.

• Crews took Shepherd to the hospital for treatment and then booked her into the Montgomery County Jail.

• A grand jury indicted her on receiving stolen property, failure to comply and possession of heroin charges.

Who else was involved?

• In addition to Shepherd, Smith is also facing charges.

• A grand jury indicted Smith on one count each of having weapons while under disability, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs and obstructing official business, according to court records. The obstructing charge is a first-degree misdemeanor.

• A Dayton police officer shot Smith while trying to pursue Shepherd on Redmond Place on June 12.

• Smith was in a pickup truck with an attached trailer that was across the road and blocking police.

• Dayton police body camera footage showed an officer exit a cruiser and tell the driver, later identified as Smith, to get out of the truck.

• Smith exited the truck and appeared to have a handgun in his right hand, Dayton police Chief Kamran Afzal said.

• Smith began to run, and the officer told him to drop the gun at least once before they shot him.

• Medics transported Smith to the hospital.