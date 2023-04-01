March business news in Dayton: 1 opening, 1 move, and 8 project updates

Homefull announced today they will host a ground breaking for the $50 million development at 807 S. Gettysburg Road on March 30 to let the community celebrate the new beginning.

Phase one will include construction of a 48,000-square foot, two-story building on six acres that will include a grocery store named Homefull Grocery & Market Place, according to the nonprofit.

Dayton site among 2 Kroger stores prepared to close for new store opening

Credit: JEREMY KELLEY/STAFF Credit: JEREMY KELLEY/STAFF

RIVERSIDE — Kroger is preparing to close an East Dayton grocery store and a Riverside store that are two miles apart, as it opens a new, larger location in between the two sites.

The Cincinnati-based national retailer will shutter its Pinewood Plaza business on South Smithville Road in Dayton and a store on Spinning Road in Riverside before launching the new Riverside location at the intersection of Woodman Drive and Burkhardt Road.

The current Riverside store is set to close at 6 p.m. Thursday March 9, and the Dayton site is expected shut its doors for good that day as well. Both stores have been mainstays in their neighborhoods for decades. The Spinning Road location opened more than 60 years ago, city officials said.

New downtown Dayton hotel opens across from Dragons stadium

The AC Hotel opened for business Monday in the Webster Station neighborhood, bringing new hotel rooms to a part of Dayton that officials say desperately needs more places to stay.

The AC Hotel at 124 Madison St., across from Day Air Ballpark where the Dayton Dragons play minor league baseball, is just the second newly constructed hotel to open in downtown Dayton in decades.

The first was the Fairfield Inn & Suites, which opened in late 2018 just blocks away from the AC Hotel.

GE Aerospace intends to invest in Ohio, including Dayton sites

GE Aerospace will invest $32 million in Ohio facilities this year, including several millions for Dayton-area facilities, a company spokesman said Tuesday.

Around $14 million is set aside for Dayton-area GE Aerospace facilities, including production sites in Vandalia and Beavercreek and the EPISCenter on the University of Dayton campus. The money will be mainly for equipment and focusing on day-to-day production, said Nick Hurm, a GE Aerospace spokesman.

There are about 40 hourly and salaried company job openings in the Dayton area at the moment, he said.

Honda to move Ohio Accord production to Indiana in 2025

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Creation of a new Honda electric vehicle (EV) production hub in Ohio will cost the Marysville assembly plant production of the Accord sedan and some engine production work will shift from the company’s Anna plant to Alabama, Honda said Tuesday.

The Marysville plant will consolidate two assembly lines to retool for production of EVs and EV parts, Honda said.

The move is not expected to reduce Honda employment in the Buckeye State, a spokesman for Honda said. The change to EVs is going to be gradual, so the automaker expects to maintain employment across all locations during “key next steps in this transition,” the spokesman said.

Last of former GM plant in Moraine to be developed with support from public, private partnership

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

The 392,800-square-foot former General Motors paint shop in Moraine will be redeveloped into a state-of-the art manufacturing facility that is unique for southern Ohio, owners of the property said Thursday.

The redevelopment of the building at what is now called Progress Park is a joint venture between Industrial Commercial Properties and Industrial Realty Group. The two companies are receiving a JobsOhio grant to help pay for the development.

The former GM paint shop south of Stroop Road is the last remaining building in 386-acre Progress Park with available space. When completed, the site will be include several factory ready amenities including it being a heavy crane-capable structure with a 42-foot clear height, significant utility infrastructure and rail potential.

Outdoor resort for camping and recreation planned for Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — A developer is seeking approval to construct a campground and resort near Camping World in Huber Heights.

Developer Michael Stafford of Wright Way Ohio LLC recently submitted a request to Huber Heights Planning Commission to rezone 67 acres of vacant land, located just north of Camping World and Interstate 70, from Planned Commercial to Agriculture to facilitate the development. Planning commission approved the request this week.

According to city code, a campground is a special use in the agricultural district and will require additional review and approval by the commission after the project is approved by city council. City Planner Aaron Sorrell said Tuesday the project will be presented to council in April.

City sells Xenia Towne Square property that includes restaurants to developer

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

XENIA — The city of Xenia has sold a portion of Xenia Towne Square to the developer spearheading the revitalization project, a move that could be the first of several sales.

Developer Dillin, LLC, the company spearheading the city’s $124.8 million redevelopment project, will purchase the L-shaped building near the southeast corner of Xenia Towne Square for $575,000.

The property is about 2.3 acres and includes a portion of the associated parking area. The building houses the Buck & Ear Grill, the Acapulco restaurant, Comfort Dental, and Barr’s Pharmacy, among other businesses.

Dayton manufacturer breaks ground for new building, 100+ new jobs

Norwood Medical continued its growth in Dayton Tuesday with the groundbreaking for a 72,000-square-foot building where more than 100 new workers will be employed.

The new building, across Webster Street from Norwood’s building 7, will increase Norwood’s total operational footprint to 725,000 square feet, a 10% increase. This latest project will bring Norwood’s total number of Dayton workers close to 1,350, making it one of the largest, if not the largest, manufacturer within Dayton municipal limits.

Located at 2017 Webster, the new building will represent the company’s eighth major expansion in 15 years.

Sheetz receives approvals from Springboro, Franklin for new stores

Planning commissions in Springboro and Franklin have given their approval to Sheetz to build a gas station/convenience store in both communities in the coming months.

The popular East Coast company plans to build the gas stations one Interstate 75 exit a part in Warren County.

On Wednesday night, Springboro Planning Commission gave final approval to the site plan review for a new Sheetz at 800 W. Central Ave. (Ohio 73) where the former Edwards Furniture store was located.

The site is on a 2.38-acre lot with frontage on West Central Avenue and Tahlequah Trail. Sheetz is proposing to build a 6,138 square-foot building with fuel pumps on the West Central Avenue side of the building and a drive-through on the west side of the building. The site will have two entrances on Tahlequah Trail and one on West Central Avenue.

