March’s most-read stories: City condemns Kettering restaurant, solar eclipse events, new Dayton Mall tenants and more

A Kettering restaurant has been condemned by the city, according to information posted at the business.

Young Chow at 20 W. Stroop Road is closed after Kettering’s chief code official found “unsafe equipment” and conditions “unfit for human occupancy,” a document on the property Tuesday states.

“The structure shall be condemned … It shall be unlawful for any person to enter, use or occupy the structure except as indicated above,” according to the notice by Joanne Mejias, chief building official for the city.

Reds third baseman suspended 80 games by MLB

Noelvi Marté, a 22-year-old infielder who is the Cincinnati Reds’ top prospect, was suspended for the first 80 games of the season following a positive test under Major League Baseball’s drug program.

Marté tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone, triggering the first suspension under the big league program since Milwaukee right-hander J.C. Mejía was banned for 162 games on Sept. 20 for a positive test for Stanozolol. Mejía’s suspension was his second under the program.

Marté was expected to be the Reds’ starting third baseman this season, joining Cincinnati’s core of young players that includes Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, Spencer Steer and Christian Encarnacion-Strand.

GUIDE: April 8 total solar eclipse events in SW Ohio

As a rare total solar eclipse will plunge some places in Ohio into darkness on April 8, several groups and venues are planning for this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Here is a guide to some of what’s planned:

Dayton Mall set to welcome 2 new tenants

Dayton Mall is getting several new tenants after recently welcoming two new kiosks.

Coming to Dayton Mall first is 3D Art, which will offer holographic prints and “unique lights that go with any aesthetic,” the spokeswoman said. Its projected to open April 1 next to American Eagle, she said.

Next up will be Claw Crazy Arcade, a family-friendly arcade with locations in Edinburg, Fort Wayne, Greenwood and Columbus, Indiana.

Beavercreek’s Fairfield mall will welcome 2 new stores, bid farewell to 1

Pandora, which calls itself the world’s largest jewelry brand, and DXL Big + Tall, a leading retailer of men’s “big and tall” apparel, plan to open new locations at the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek.

The information was listed on a leasing brochure at the mall, showing “brands coming soon.” Mall officials acknowledged the brochure, but did not offer information on exactly when the stores will open. Pandora officials told Dayton Daily News today the new location is scheduled to open mid-fall this year. This news outlet also reached out to DXL Big + Tall seeking more information.

Pandora designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewelry. Its products are sold in more than 100 countries through more than 6,500 points of sale, including more than 2,500 concept stores, according to the company’s website. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 32,000 people worldwide.

Ohio Supreme Court suspends Dayton attorney for second time

The Ohio Supreme Court suspended a Dayton attorney for a second time within 10 years.

The most recent suspension for David E. Stenson is for one year, with six months stayed, for neglecting his clients’ matters, including missing a deadline to file a lawsuit, according to Court News Ohio, a service of the supreme court.

The court found that because of Stenson’s prior discipline, refusal to acknowledge wrongdoing and attempts to blame his clients, “an actual suspension from the practice of law is necessary to protect the public,” the decision stated.

Colorectal cancer affecting younger patients as doctors warn of possible lifestyle factors

More people are developing colorectal cancer at a younger age, leaving some patients fighting more aggressive cancers before they reach the recommended age of 45 to start screening.

One local patient, after being diagnosed with stage IV colorectal cancer at 44 in December 2022, has been advocating for more research on what is causing this trend as doctors speculate diet and environmental factors may be behind this change.

“It was a complete shock,” said Jessica Fox of Dayton, who didn’t have any symptoms until about 10 days before her diagnosis.

Fox, who had a healthy lifestyle and no known family history of colorectal cancer, had to undergo emergency surgery after learning her stage IV cancer had metastasized to her liver.

DeWine signs executive order as Ohio prepares for solar eclipse

Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order to help prepare Ohio for the total solar eclipse next month.

The eclipse will take place on April 8, covering a 124-mile band in the state.

“The safety and well-being of Ohioans is always at the forefront of everything we do,” said DeWine. “We have been preparing for the April 8 solar eclipse for several years to ensure this once-in-a-lifetime event can be safe and memorable for all.”

Nurse accused of drug theft at 4 nursing homes in 3 counties, raising oversight questions

A local nurse is accused of stealing drugs while working at four nursing homes in three counties, a Dayton Daily News investigation found, raising questions about how someone could repeatedly be hired at different facilities after being fired for suspected drug theft.

Licensed practical nurse Deja Marie Thomas, 35, is now facing criminal charges in Clark and Montgomery counties, as well as an investigation with the Ohio Board of Nursing. She is accused of forging multiple coworkers’ signatures in order to gain access to narcotics like oxycodone and Norco.

Amid a widespread shortage of nurses, Thomas was quickly hired at area nursing homes after being reportedly terminated from other facilities — at one point through a nurse staffing agency. Records say she worked at three different places over five months last year.

Uno Pizzeria in downtown Dayton closes after 25 years

The downtown Dayton location of Uno Pizzeria has closed after 25 years, according to a sign on the door of the former restaurant on North Main Street next door to the Victoria Theatre.

“Dear Friends, Uno Pizzeria has been a staple in the Arts District since 1999,” reads the sign on the door of the location. “We are proud to have served so many loyal guests and friends. We thank Dayton and the Arts community for all your support over the years. February 29th, 2024 was our last day to serve the public. Thank you for the great times.”

The message did not say why the closing took place and there was no contact information provided.

