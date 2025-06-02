Mi Ramen, with authentic Japanese cuisine, opening in Bellbrook

Dan Tran said his wife, Brianna Nguyen, has dreamed of owning a restaurant and bringing something authentic to the Dayton community.

The restaurant features appetizers such as Okonomiyaki Seafood, Seaweed Salad, Gyoza and Tonkatsu, as well as special dishes like Katsu Kare, a Japanese curry with vegetables served over rice.

“Our ramen is made with real ingredients, specially made by our own chef every day. Recipes that we cannot share,” Tran said.

The ramen menu includes:

Butter Shoyu Ramen (dashi infused with chicken and shoyu, topped with chashu, tamago, butter, bean sprouts and fresh veggies) $17.19

Chashu Cheese (dashi infused with chicken, ginger and shoyu loaded with melty cheese, sweet corn, sesame, mushrooms and scallions) $17.09

Gyoza Shio Ramen (dashi broth packed with chopped pork, veggies, imitation crab, sesame oil, tobiko, gyoza and crispy fried garlic) $16.99

Drinks range from passion fruit and taro slushies to milk tea, avocado smoothies and lychee chia pop.

All food and drinks are made with real ingredients. Tran said their food does not contain monosodium glutamate (MSG), a food additive that enhances flavor.

Mi Ramen will be the couple’s first restaurant. They currently reside in the greater Dayton area.

MORE DETAILS

Mi Ramen is open 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday for dine-in, carryout and delivery. Online ordering is available.

For more information about Mi Ramen, call 937-709-9005 or visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.