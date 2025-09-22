Miami County leaders hope comprehensive plan will help guide county decisions

The county commissioners recently adopted the plan. The previous plan was done in 1998 and updated in 2006.

“The key now, as a commission, is we need to make sure that our department of development follows through with the plan,” said Commission President Ted Mercer. “I told Dan (Suerdieck, manager of county planning and zoning) that we need to implement some things, particularly the annexation (section).”

The plan lists annexation as among threats in the community, stating, “potential annexations by neighboring cities pose challenges for maintaining control over development. Many township leaders and residents are concerned about losing land to annexation or uncoordinated growth.”

Explore Tipp City considers future blasting regulations

He was particularly pleased by the citizen input that included citizen surveys, stakeholder interviews, stakeholder meetings and other activities, Mercer said.

The plan was coordinated by McBride Dale Clarion of Cincinnati, which was paid $100,000 for the effort.

The project was kicked off in May 2024 by a steering committee, with a draft plan developed during the next year and presented to the Miami County Planning Commission and the board of commission in May 2025.

“Comprehensive Plans are important in that they help guide and inform the local decision-making process based on input gained from the county’s residents and other stakeholders,” said Dan Suerdieck, county manager of planning and community development.

The updated, 128-page plan will be a resource for county staff as they review and make recommendations on future developments.

“I personally appreciate the readability and usability of the new plan,” Suerdieck said.

The plan is organized around four themes: Civic & Community; Environment & Sustainability; Infrastructure & Transportation; and Strategic Growth & Development.

Explore 2 gas station companies pull out considering Tipp City location

Each theme includes specific goals, objectives and actions informed by community input, emerging trends and land use analysis.

Key priorities include:

• Balancing growth with preservation of farmland and rural character;

• Expanding housing options and improving infrastructure;

• Enhancing recreational amenities and public services;

• Promoting sustainability through conservation and renewable energy integration; and,

• Coordinating future land use to align with economic, environmental and community goals.

The plan emphasizes flexible implementation strategies that respond to new opportunities, support informed decision-making and maintain the county’s identity while accommodating thoughtful progress.

With a projected population increase and evolving development pressures, Miami County Tomorrow serves as a vital tool for shaping a resilient, vibrant and inclusive future, county leaders said.