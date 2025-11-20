Breaking: 11 Wendy’s restaurants in Dayton area to offer free food for ‘Community Day’ on Friday

Miamisburg could get new Chipotle restaurant with special drive-thru

A new 2,340-square-foot Chipotle Mexican Grill is planned 255 North Heincke Road, Miamisburg, in front of Kroger Marketplace. It would have have indoor and patio seating and a "Chipotlane" drive-thru for pre-ordered menu items. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

36 minutes ago
Chipotle Mexican Grill is looking to build a new location in Miamisburg.

The 2,340-square-foot restaurant, if approved, would be constructed on nearly an acre of land at 255 North Heincke Road in front of Kroger Marketplace and next door to a Kroger fuel station.

It would have have indoor seating and patio seating.

“Access to this proposed Chipotle will come from internal roads within Kroger and the development will provide appropriate parking and circulation and a pickup window for pre-ordered menu items,” according to an application submitted to the city by Blaze Properties Miamisburg and Kroger subsidiary Fred Meyer Stores.

That pickup window, which is known as a ‘Chipotlane’, allows guests to pick up digital orders without leaving their vehicles.

Blaze Properties Miamisburg is vying to amend a Special Development District. Such districts are used for projects in challenging locations.

Kroger Marketplace was approved in 2021 under such a district because it sits next to neighborhoods and a busy intersection.

“Because the Kroger plan originally did not show any development on this parcel, this development proposal requires a modification to that plan,” said Chris Fine, the city’s development director.

That modification is an update to the Special Development District regulations. A first reading by Miamisburg City Council Tuesday initiated the update.

The project is slated for Planning Commission review on Dec. 15. A second reading and final decision from Miamisburg City Council regarding the ordinance are scheduled for Jan. 20, 2026.

Chipotle has about a dozen restaurants in the Dayton area.

There are on average 30 jobs per location with a variety of benefits including a debt-free college degree program, access to mental healthcare and bonuses, a spokeswoman previously told this news outlet.

