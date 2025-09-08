Miamisburg High honors 9/11 victims with memorial stair climb

Miamisburg Police Chief Michael Brem leads Miamisburg High School students and staff up stairs at Holland Field on Monday, Sept. 8 during the school's fifth annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. Students, staff, first responders and military service members climbed bleachers in honor of those who died on Sept. 11, each carrying a card with a victim’s name. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

Miamisburg Police Chief Michael Brem leads Miamisburg High School students and staff up stairs at Holland Field on Monday, Sept. 8 during the school's fifth annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. Students, staff, first responders and military service members climbed bleachers in honor of those who died on Sept. 11, each carrying a card with a victim’s name. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
Local News
By
0 minutes ago
X

In a solemn act of remembrance, students, staff, first responders and military personnel gathered Monday morning at Miamisburg High School’s Holland Field to honor the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks.

For 20 minutes, participants, each one carrying a card bearing the name and image of a 9/11 victim, walked up and down the stadium bleachers, a gesture meant to mirror the physical demands faced by emergency crews during rescue efforts at the World Trade Center.

Exiting the stadium following the climb, students were instructed to read the name aloud and ring a bell in tribute.

MHS sophomore Madison Asbrock, whose father is a U.S. Army first sergeant, said she rang a bell for John Dennis Levi, an New York City police officer who died on 9/11.

Asbrock said that during the event, “I think about the remembrance of the people who gave their lives to try and help the people.”

ExploreHome prices surge as buyers navigate tight market
A Miamisburg firefighter leads a group up stairs at Holland Field on Monday, Sept. 8 during Miamisburg High School's fifth annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. Students, staff, first responders and military service members climbed bleachers in honor of those who died on Sept. 11, each carrying a card with a victim’s name. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

icon to expand image

Credit: Bryant Billing

Katie Lay, a Miamisburg High social studies teacher who co-founded the school’s 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb in 2021, said the stair climb gives students an appreciation, respect and understanding that the only way in and out of the Twin Towers was through the stairs.

“It creates a connection to an event that they otherwise just feel like is another event in the history book,” Lay said.

The stair climb, now in its fifth year, included 500 MHS students, 40 staffers, 11 Miami Valley Fire District members, 25 active-duty U.S. military and 14 law enforcement personnel from various departments, she said.

She said MHS is the only school within at least three states that offers such an event at the high school level.

“The nearest high school that I can find that does one is located in Texas,” Lay said.

Miami High junior Brody Sanders, whose father is a Miami Valley Fire District battalion chief, said the stair climb event “means a lot” to him.

“Having a dad (who is a) first responder, you kind of understand what those guys went through that day, and considering we weren’t born then ... it means a lot to figure out kind of what they went through,” he said.

9/11 is important to remember, Sanders said, “because of all the innocent lives that were lost.”

ExploreSisters aim to bring national flair to new downtown Miamisburg boutique
A Miamisburg High School student returns a card to a container on Monday, Sept. 8 at Holland Field during the school's fifth annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. Students, staff, first responders and military service members climbed bleachers in honor of those who died on Sept. 11, each carrying a card with a victim’s name. As students exited, they were instructed to ring a bell and say the name aloud in tribute. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

icon to expand image

Credit: Bryant Billing

Brody’s father, Nick Sanders, said the stair climb event is a reminder that “there’s something bigger out there and events that certainly changed history.”

“We don’t ever want to forget the police officers, firefighters, military, everyone that gave their life,” he said.

As a firefighter, ringing the bell following the stair climb “really means a lot because it’s kind of your way of saying ‘goodbye’ to that person that you were walking for,” Sanders said.

ExploreEmbattled Miami Twp. fiscal officer among candidates running for township trustee
Miamisburg High School students walk up stairs at Holland Field on Monday, Sept. 8 during its fifth annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. Students, staff, first responders and military service members climbed bleachers in honor of those who died on Sept. 11, each carrying a card with a victim’s name. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

icon to expand image

Credit: Bryant Billing

Zachary Abshire, a U.S. Army staff sergeant for eight years, said “what it means for me is community building, showing my support for those who cannot be here, showing them that ‘Hey, it happened before my time, but I’m still serving, continuing traditions that were set forth before me, and it’s a huge reason why I serve.”

He said seeing students participate in the event helped him keep climbing.

“There’s plenty of times where my legs want to give out, but I see these kids going and that motivates me,” Abshire said.

In Other News
1
These 13 local chefs will compete Tuesday during ‘Diced in Dayton’
2
Court records: Man involved in shootout at Dayton gas station facing...
3
Dayton man pleads guilty in Facebook Marketplace robberies
4
1 injured, sister in custody after alleged domestic dispute shooting in...
5
Man in custody following hours-long Dayton SWAT standoff

About the Author

Follow Eric Schwartzberg on facebookFollow Eric Schwartzberg on twitter