Miamisburg honors West Carrollton couple who assisted with locating, apprehending murder suspect

“They were able to call 911, and then we were able to locate Mr. Turner and put him into custody peacefully,” said Police Chief Mike Brem.

Police apprehended Dametrius Turner, 32, in the 700 block of Golden Arrow Court in Miamisburg around 12:16 p.m. March 12, ending a 13-hour manhunt, following the couple’s tip.

He is charged with two counts each of murder and felonious assault and one count each of grand theft, tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of drugs, according to Miamisburg Municipal Court records.

He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of assault.

The city of Miamisburg and Miamisburg Police Department honored the couple with a Certificate of Appreciation at tonight’s Miamisburg City Council Meeting and recognized them for their assistance in helping bring to justice.

Miamisburg officials said the couple’s actions serve as a positive example of citizens working with law enforcement to solve a tragic and violent crime.

“All night long, we (used) the resources of the Ohio State (Highway) Patrol, the (Montgomery County) Sheriff’s Office, other agencies around us, our drones, all of our people, our detective section, the TCSU detective section, all those collaborative efforts, and we were still just one step behind him.”