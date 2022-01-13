Miamisburg’s 2022 filled with business, residential growth

Other Miamisburg projects include Matt Castrucci’s Auto of Mall of Dayton, which deals in Honda, Nissan and Kia vehicles. The business is expected to complete construction on a new, more than 40,000-square-foot Honda facility at 3013 Mall Park Drive. Overall investment is estimated at between $10 million and $12 million, including about $8 million in construction costs, with the remainder going to equipment and property costs.

Miamisburg also will use Economic Development/Government Equity (ED/GE) funding to assist Aeroseal, which is planning to construct a $4 million, 40,000-square-foot building addition this year at its property on Byers Road, Fine said.

The city also expects to see “substantial construction” happening soon at the more than 200-home Deer Valley subdivision, with work also continuing on Chamberlain Crossing, a more than 200-home development that will include a mix of higher-end apartments and single-family homes, Johnson said.

“We’re excited about that partly because those two developments represent the two largest building projects residentially that the city has had in probably over 40 years,” he said.

Miamisburg’s residential growth is beneficial not only for those looking to move to the city, but also for area residents looking to upgrade, Fine said.

“It’s good to have lots available and developments available so those folks can continue to live here in Miamisburg and then we can attract new folks to the city in some of those developments,” he said.

The city also plans to carry out several projects either through engineering, design or strategic planning update studies, Johnson said. That includes engineering a multimillion-dollar project on Riverview Avenue, an old, narrow, two-lane roadway that serves one of Miamisburg’s older residential areas.

“We’re going to be engineering that to provide a slightly wider room with stormwater improvements, which seem to be a real need in that area, as well as pedestrian improvements,” he said. “We’re going to build sidewalks off of that.”

Miamisburg also will take a broader look at its parks system via a masterplan update, including determining if Riverfront Park and the city’s downtown will follow the same direction planned by the city, including a planned new phase of the park in 2023, Johnson said.

The city this year also will look into ways to improve Sycamore Trails Park by tying together the aquatic center portion of the park with the passive-use area where disc golf is located off of Heincke Road and Ohio 725, he said.