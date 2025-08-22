Montgomery County building ranked in ‘ugliest public buildings’ survey

Explore Numerous contested races expected for Montgomery County this fall

More than 3,000 people were asked to vote on the 100 ugliest public buildings in the nation in a new list put out by the New Jersey Real Estate Network.

The Montgomery County Administration Building is home to several county offices: the Montgomery County election board, commission, treasurer, auditor, recorder and more all work there.

The Montgomery County Administrative building was among two Ohio public buildings on the list of 100 properties, with the Akron Municipal Court building receiving a ranking of sixth overall for the list.

Montgomery County’s government on social media took the ranking in stride, saying that “it is what is on the inside that counts.”

“From serving residents to building community, we are proud of what happens within these walls,” the county shared on a Facebook post that featured a video of the building’s light displays.

What are the ugliest public buildings?

More than half of the top 30 entries are courthouses or judicial centers. According to the survey, the top five ugliest buildings in the U.S. are: