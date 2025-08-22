Montgomery County building ranked in ‘ugliest public buildings’ survey

Breaking: High school football: Alter rips victory from Fairmont in final seconds in Battle of Kettering thriller

By Sydney Dawes
0 minutes ago
One of Montgomery County’s government buildings was ranked among the 100 ugliest public buildings in America.

The Montgomery County Administration Building, located on West Third Street in Dayton, was ranked No. 13 among public buildings across the U.S.

More than 3,000 people were asked to vote on the 100 ugliest public buildings in the nation in a new list put out by the New Jersey Real Estate Network.

The Montgomery County Administration Building is home to several county offices: the Montgomery County election board, commission, treasurer, auditor, recorder and more all work there.

The Montgomery County Administrative building was among two Ohio public buildings on the list of 100 properties, with the Akron Municipal Court building receiving a ranking of sixth overall for the list.

Montgomery County’s government on social media took the ranking in stride, saying that “it is what is on the inside that counts.”

“From serving residents to building community, we are proud of what happens within these walls,” the county shared on a Facebook post that featured a video of the building’s light displays.

What are the ugliest public buildings?

More than half of the top 30 entries are courthouses or judicial centers. According to the survey, the top five ugliest buildings in the U.S. are:

  • City of Flint Municipal Center in Flint, Michigan
  • Fresno County Superior Court in Fresno, California
  • Buffalo City Court in Buffalo, New York
  • Jackson County Courts Building in Pascagoula, Mississippi
  • Philadelphia Municipal Services Building in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Montgomery County administration building, 451 W. Third St. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

