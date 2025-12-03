Moraine effort to modernize decades-old municipal building, police station nearly complete

ADA compliance was added to the site along with new doors and bathrooms.

“The renovation established much needed improvements for internal functionality, staff security and infrastructure efficiency,” City Manager Michael Davis told the Dayton Daily News. “The city was also able to make façade improvements that include protective entrance covering.”

The project, which is 96% complete, is estimated to cost $4.4 million.

It was approved due to essential major boiler/HVAC upgrades, security, operational energy efficiencies, office functionality and realignment, city officials previously said.

Moraine Municipal Building, which was dedicated in 1969, houses the city government and Moraine Police Department.

The city, in its more than five decades in the building, has carried out cosmetic changes to the building, but never any measures to upgrade its infrastructure, city officials previously said.

The modernization boosts security for city employees and helps the city save money on energy costs, city officials said.

The entire administrative wing was remodeled and repainted, with new flooring installed and a new layout implemented. New flooring and lighting were installed in the council chamber and lobby.

Work on the police wing of the facility, including new paint, flooring and layout, is still in process, officials said.

Before the project started, Moraine’s finance and community development departments were relocated, along with its administration and mayor’s court.

Beavercreek-based Greater Dayton Construction Group started work on the project in January.

City employees have moved back to the building and are working out of it, but there are a few items that remain before the project is entirely complete.

“The contractor and several departments of our staff worked throughout the project and are commended for their consistent and successful work over the last year,” Davis said. “We’re proud of their efforts.”