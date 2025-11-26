New Chick-fil-A still in the works for Miami Twp.

The fast-food restaurant chain submitted plans for the restaurant with a drive-thru in September 2024.

A year later, spokeswoman Ebony Newman told Dayton Daily News, “While we are still early in the process, Chick-fil-A is happy to share that we are actively pursuing our first location in Miamisburg. We look forward to working through the approval process and are excited by the prospect of joining the Miamisburg community.”

Newman said that there is no update to share at this time.

The restaurant’s original site plans included 28 seats for outdoor dining, 78 seats for indoor dining, digital menu boards and parking for 79 vehicles.

Miami Twp. spokeswoman Jill Drury told Dayton Daily News the township is still working with developers updating their plans.

“We should be having new hearings in the months ahead,” Drury said.

The restaurant, if approved, will be built on a new roadway approved by the Ohio Department of Transportation, one that would extend Landing Way east of Ohio 741 and onto a now-residential site at 10322 Springboro Pike.

Since opening its first Ohio location in Cleveland in 1979, Chick-fil-A has grown to more than 80 restaurants across the state.

More than 200,000 people are employed by owner-operators in more than 3,000 Chick-Fil-A restaurants across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.