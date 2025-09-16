NEW DETAILS: Area native leads AFMC’s Air, Space and Cyberspace work

Brig. Gen. Douglas Wickert shortly after his promotion in October 2024. Air Force photo by Photo by Chloe Bonaccorsi

Brig. Gen. Douglas Wickert shortly after his promotion in October 2024. Air Force photo by Photo by Chloe Bonaccorsi
Local News
By
47 minutes ago
X

Brig. Gen. Douglas “Beaker” Wickert, a Dayton-area native who relinquished command of Edwards Air Force Base this summer, has taken on a rew role at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Wickert’s Air Force biography page was recently updated, naming Wickert as director of Air, Space and Cyberspace Operations at the headquarters of Air Force Materiel Command, at Wright-Patterson.

ExploreFormer test wing commander (and area native) returns to Wright-Patt

Wickert is responsible for shaping the workforce and for “stewarding the infrastructure to develop, test, field and sustain integrated war-winning capabilities,” the bio page says.

He is also responsible for AFMC’s policy and resources for test and cyber operations, flight management, airfield services, weather services and command and control operations, the page says.

Brig. Gen. Douglas P. “Beaker” Wickert serves as the Director, Air, Space and Cyberspace Operations, Headquarters Air Force Materiel Command, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Air Force photo.

Credit: CHLOE BONACCORSI

icon to expand image

Credit: CHLOE BONACCORSI

Wickert, a 1991 Beavercreek High School graduate, formerly led the 412th Test Wing in California’s Edward Air Force Base.

He led that wing as well as Plant 42, a manufacturing site for classified aircraft. Former President Biden nominated him for promotion to brigadier general last year.

“Gen Wickert (a Dayton native) is changing roles and relocating to Wright-Patt AFB in Ohio,” a spokeswoman for the 412th Test Wing told the Dayton Daily News in July.

She did not say at the time what role he was to assume.

In 2016, two AFMC directorates were merged to form a single Directorate of Air, Space and Cyberspace Operations.

Maj. Gen. Scott Cain, Air Force Test Center commander, hailed Wickert’s leadership during a change-of-command ceremony in July.

“Brig. Gen. Wickert’s leadership of the 412th Test Wing has been nothing short of transformative,” Cain said.

In Other News
1
Miami Twp. nears completion of estimated $730K government center...
2
Moraine, ODOT to partner for $414K South Dixie Drive overhaul in 2026
3
Elections board won’t hear Kettering council candidate’s appeal due to...
4
18-year-old indicted in Springboro police chase that ends in Washington...
5
2 bodies recovered from Great Miami River in Dayton

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.