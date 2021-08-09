Oakwood school board member resigning seat

An Oakwood board of education member is resigning.
Meredith Quigley’s resignation letter dated Monday indicates she will be stepping down Aug. 15.
The one-sentence letter to district Treasurer Dan Schall and board President Todd Duwel “is to officially notify you that I am resigning from the Oakwood City School District Board of Education effective Sunday, August 15, 2021.”
The Oakwood school board Monday night is scheduled to consider the resignation.
Quigley, 45, is a graduate of Oakwood High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Miami University, according to the district.
Credit: Oakwood Schools Foundation
She began her term in January 2016 and was elected in November 2019, going unopposed along with Duwel for two seats, records show. Her term expires in December 2023, according to the district.
Whenever a vacancy occurs, the board of education “shall fill the vacancy at its next regular or special meeting but not earlier” than 10 days after, district records state.
If the board fails to appoint a new member within 30 days after the vacancy, the Montgomery County probate court has that authority, according to the district.